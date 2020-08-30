Steve Cahalan: Noodles & Co. tentatively to open Sept. 16

Ryan and Amber Poppenga plan to open a Sport Clips Haircuts salon in November at 1418 S. Losey Blvd., in the building that also houses Dunkin’ Donuts, Jimmy John’s and Verizon Wireless, on the South Side of La Crosse.

“Nov. 14 is our target date” for opening, Ryan Poppenga said last week. It will be the first of three locations that the Eau Claire couple plan to open as franchisees. Their second Sport Clips Haircuts will be in Wausau and the third will be in a city yet to be announced, he said.

Sport Clips Haircuts is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas, and has more than 1,850 locations in the United States and Canada, including one that opened in 2013 in Onalaska. The sports-themed business specializes in cutting men’s and boys’ hair.

Remodeling will begin within several days for the new La Crosse location, Poppenga said. He anticipates having up to 14 employees and has begun recruiting them.

“I fell in love with the brand,” said Poppenga, who has owned other franchised businesses before. “And it made a lot of sense for me,” partly because La Crosse didn’t have a Sport Clips Haircuts. “I love the area as well.”

For more information, call Poppenga at 608-432-3440 or visit www.sportclips.com.