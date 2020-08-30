Steve Cahalan: Noodles & Co. tentatively to open Sept. 16

The La Crosse area’s first Noodles & Co. restaurant is expected to open in mid-September at 9417 Hwy. 16 in Onalaska, in a new four-unit building where Shopko Optical and an AT&T store already have opened.
“We have a tentative opening date slated as Sept. 16 right now for our Onalaska location,” Noodles spokesman Brian Anderson told me last week. “We plan to employ between 25 and 30 team members at this location.”
The Colorado-based Noodles & Co. chain offers a variety of noodles dishes, salads and soups.
“We currently have 459 locations in 29 states, and the Onalaska (restaurant) will be our 460th location,” Anderson said. “It will also be restaurant number 50 in the state of Wisconsin.”
For more information about the new Onalaska restaurant, visit the company’s website.
Noodles is in a four-unit building where Shopko Optical opened in December and where an AT&T store opened in July. A tenant hasn’t been announced for the fourth space.
The Old Country Buffet restaurant that used to occupy the site closed in 2016 and was razed in 2018 to make way for the new building.
Ryan and Amber Poppenga plan to open a Sport Clips Haircuts salon in November at 1418 S. Losey Blvd., in the building that also houses Dunkin’ Donuts, Jimmy John’s and Verizon Wireless, on the South Side of La Crosse.
“Nov. 14 is our target date” for opening, Ryan Poppenga said last week. It will be the first of three locations that the Eau Claire couple plan to open as franchisees. Their second Sport Clips Haircuts will be in Wausau and the third will be in a city yet to be announced, he said.
Sport Clips Haircuts is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas, and has more than 1,850 locations in the United States and Canada, including one that opened in 2013 in Onalaska. The sports-themed business specializes in cutting men’s and boys’ hair.
Remodeling will begin within several days for the new La Crosse location, Poppenga said. He anticipates having up to 14 employees and has begun recruiting them.
“I fell in love with the brand,” said Poppenga, who has owned other franchised businesses before. “And it made a lot of sense for me,” partly because La Crosse didn’t have a Sport Clips Haircuts. “I love the area as well.”
For more information, call Poppenga at 608-432-3440 or visit www.sportclips.com.
As of Monday, TRICOR Insurance will have combined its two offices at 1844 E. Main St. in Onalaska and 204 N. Leonard St. in West Salem in a new location at 2800 National Drive, in the Midwest Prairie Business Center in Onalaska.
Hours at the new location are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and appointments can be made for other times. The telephone numbers the two offices have had will continue to work.
TRICOR is based in Lancaster, Wis., and with the merger of its Onalaska and West Salem offices, has 26 offices in Wisconsin and Iowa. It is a locally owned and full-service independent agency that sells home, auto, life, Medicare supplement and business insurance as well as employee benefits.
“Our Onalaska and West Salem locations were within an 11-minute drive of each other, and we wanted to make sure our business is set up for growth and efficiencies of operations,” TRICOR CEO and President David Fritz said of combining the two offices at the new Onalaska location. “Our client base across La Crosse County is growing.” Merging the two offices at a centralized location creates efficiencies that will benefit all clients, he said.
For more information, visit www.tricorinsurance.com or the company’s Facebook page.
Meanwhile, Stoddard, Wis.-based River Bank plans to open a full-service bank branch in the former TRICOR Insurance building at 204 N. Leonard St. in West Salem. The bank has applied to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. for approval to establish the bank branch.
River Bank President and CEO Brian Spreuer said last week that he hopes the new West Salem bank branch will open during the fourth quarter of this year. River Bank will use the existing building.
For more information on River Bank, visit www.riverbank.biz or Facebook.
Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com or 608-791-8470.
