Steve Cahalan: Nordic Creamery opens new retail store

Nordic Creamery opened its new retail store April 22 at 202 W. Old Towne Road, on the west side of Hwy. 14/61, at the south edge of Westby. And it will add a petting zoo there.

The store is in part of the former Accelerated Genetics complex across the highway from the Old Towne Inn supper club. And it replaces the store that had been on the farm where Nordic Creamery owners Al and Sarah Bekkum produce their specialty cheeses and butters from cow, sheep and goat milk.

Nordic Creamery also has a store at Valley View Mall in La Crosse during the Christmas holiday season. its products are distributed to many stores around the nation, and it sells directly to consumers on its website.

“We thought it would be a better location, as it’s right along the highway,” Sarah Bekkum said last week of the new store. Nordic Creamery’s production facility is about two miles off Highway 14/61, between Westby and Coon Valley.

Bekkum said she and her husband tentatively plan to open the petting zoo by mid-summer. “We’ll have sheep, goats, calves, a variety of farm animals,” she said.