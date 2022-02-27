Steve Cahalan: Onalaska, Holmen get more Mexican cuisine

Area diners have some new options for Mexican food, with the openings of Taqueria Monarca in Onalaska and of Su Casa Pub & Grill in Holmen.

Su Casa Pub & Grill is the new name of the former Jacqlon’s Country Cafe & Pub at 512 Main St. in Holmen.

New owners Patricia Guerrero, Enrique Valera and Edgar Maya bought the Jacqlon’s business (including its recipes) and building Feb. 1 and have renamed it. They continue to serve the Jacqlon’s menu, but have added many Mexican dishes to it.

Some of the most popular Jacqlon’s items are breakfast omelets, skillets and pancakes, Guerrero said. Some of the most popular Mexican items are molcajete, made with steak, chicken, chorizo, shrimp, baby onion, jalapeno and cheese; carnitas fajitas and tacos, she said. The restaurant also has a large variety of sandwiches.

Su Casa Pub & Grill also has Mexican and domestic beers, wine, margaritas and other cocktails.

Hours for now are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and closed Monday. A grand opening celebration is planned for sometime this spring.

For more information, call 608-526-9698 or visit Su Casa’s Facebook page.

Owners Andres Aguirre, his brother Jose Aguirre and Jose Guzman opened Taqueria Monarca on Feb. 17 at 1200 County Road PH in Onalaska. It’s in the newer building that also houses Jersey Mike’s Subs and an Edward Jones office and is west of Caribou Coffee.

The new restaurant serves authentic Mexican food, Andres Aguirre said. Some of the most popular menu items are street tacos, burritos and tortas, which Aguirre said are Mexican sandwiches. The burritos are very large, he added.

Some of the most popular tacos are al pastor, made with marinated pork; and lengua, made with steamed beef tongue, Aguirre said.

Taqueria Monarca’s desserts include three-milk cake and choco flan, which Aguirre said is chocolate cake with flan on top. The restaurant also has Mexican and American beers, margaritas and other Mexican cocktails, Mexican soda pop and other beverages.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, call 608-394-2006 or visit www.taqueriamonarca.com or Facebook.

Asher Lasting Exteriors, an exterior remodeling business based in Eau Claire, opened a showroom on Feb. 2 in Suite 160D at 9432 State Road 16, in the Marsh View Centre development in Onalaska.

Ashe provides such exterior home improvements as replacement windows, gutters, gutter helmets, doors, retractable awnings and solar screens, said Shannon Lindquist, the firm’s director of marketing. It expanded into the La Crosse area in the fall of 2021 and now covers southwestern Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa. It has been a family-owned business since its founding in 1974.

The new Onalaska showroom has been open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and starting Tuesday, March 1, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with evening and weekend hours available by appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

For more information, call 715-832-7282 or 608-615-1075 or visit www.goasher.com or the company’s Facebook page.

Budget Blinds of La Crosse and Winona opened a showroom on Feb. 11 in Suite 110F at 9432 State Road 16, also in the Marsh View Centre development.

Budget Blinds is a nationally franchised business that sells and installs custom window blinds, shades, drapes and interior window film.

“We don’t sell window coverings at the showroom,” said Kevin Sill, vice president and part owner of the local franchise. (Majority owners are Terry and Sandy Sill.) “We sell everything via free in-home consultations. We need to see the windows, measure, pick color and discuss the best options for their home and windows.

“They can look, feel and touch” in the showroom, Sill said. “But everything is sold via in-home consultation.” Showroom hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Besides serving residential customers, Budget Blinds also serves businesses depending on the situation. “We have a full commercial department for very large projects such as entire schools, big office buildings, hospitals, etc.,” Sill said. “We also can handle storefronts or what we call ‘commercial light’ using our residential sales team.”

For more information, call 608-860-6050 or visit www.budgetblinds.com/LaCrosse or Facebook.

Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com.

