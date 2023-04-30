Eve Molzohn has opened a second dog day care and boarding business —Pawesome Pets Country Club — in Holmen, after her La Crosse location “maxed out” partly because lots of people got pets during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Molzohn has operated Fun Fur Pets dog day care and boarding at 1404 Green Bay St. in La Crosse since 2013.

She opened Pawesome Pets Country Club on March 13 in a new building constructed for her at 3927 Circle Drive, behind the McDonald’s restaurant on county Highway OT, in Holmen. The new business sells memberships for dog day care. And it offers boarding for dogs as well as for cats and other small pets such as rabbits, hamsters, ferrets and potbelly pigs, without memberships.

“We were turning away almost 15 people a week, between day care and boarding” at Fun Fur Pets before she built the Holmen location, Molzohn said. “During the pandemic, everybody went and got a pet.”

The new business offers enrichment-style day care for dogs, Molzohn said. It offers structured activities to help dogs learn while they play, such as group sits, group lay downs, follow the leader, walking with groups off-leash, door and gate manners and extracurricular activities such as themed days.

“Our day care is membership-based, just meaning that you’re going to purchase a package of so many days a month that you’re going to utilize,” Molzohn said. “Because we want to create (play) groups of dogs that know each other on a regular basis.” Dogs are put in play groups based on dog size and play style.

Pawesome Pets Country Club has a retail lobby area where pet food, treats, toys and other supplies can be purchased. And Molzohn is leasing space to two women who she said hope to open a small coffee drive-thru by July.

Molzohn plans to hold a grand opening celebration, probably in May, once landscape work has been finished. The new business has six employees and she expects to have 13 employees by the end of this year.

For more information, call 608-284-8606 or visit http://pawesomepetscountryclub.com or Facebook.

The Goose Barn pizza and ice cream restaurant at S2106 24 Valley Road, about eight miles north of La Farge, has closed permanently, it announced in a post last week on its Facebook page.

“Thank you for all the great memories,” the post continued. That prompted lots of Facebook comments from restaurant customers, many of whom said that they wish Bill and Gail Thomas a happy retirement.

The Thomases opened the restaurant in 2006 in a former dairy barn that they had extensively remodeled. They opened it as The Blue Goose, but renamed it several years ago. The restaurant was open seasonally, typically from May to November.

For more information, visit The Goose Barn’s Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Saturday was the last day for the Salt & Tipple restaurant and cocktail bar that Allison Sandbeck opened in May 2022 at 219 S. Main St. in downtown Viroqua. The closing was announced in a post Tuesday on the eatery’s Facebook page.

“The business is up for sale” and Saturday would be its last day, she said Wednesday in a brief response to my emailed inquiry about the restaurant’s closing. For more information, visit its Facebook page.

Alex Thompson will hold a grand opening celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. next Sunday, May 7, at his Instinct Photography studio in Suite 240 on the second floor of the Powell Place building at 200 Main St. in downtown La Crosse. The event will include refreshments, snacks, giveaways of items from many local businesses, and discounts for booked sessions.

Thompson has been a professional photographer for eight years and moved his business to Powell Place last fall. He specializes in high-end portraits for high school seniors, professional/branding portraits, portfolio building for models, boudoir sessions and weddings. “I’m also the official photographer for Miss Onalaska as well and offer high-end pageant head shots for anyone who is competing,” he said. “I also offer family sessions.”

For more information, call 608-397-3958 or visit www.instinctphotographyllc.com or Facebook.

Gundersen Health System says work is under way to relocate its pharmacy inside the Festival Foods store in Holmen to the Gundersen Holmen Clinic building at 500 Holmen Drive.

The first day of business in the new location is planned for early fall. The Holmen pharmacy is its fastest-growing pharmacy location, Gundersen said in announcing the move.

The size of the Holmen pharmacy will increase with the move, allowing it to increase its selection of over-the-counter medication and to expand the immunization and consultation room, Gundersen said. The new space also will have dedicated parking for curbside pickup.

There will be no change to clinic operations during the expansion process, Gundersen said.

Places of the past: 30 La Crosse area restaurants you'll never eat at again (part two) Edwardo's Embers Restaurant Cheddar 'n Ale Mai-Tai Supper Club Winchell's Donut House Taco Bell 1976: New Villa Mr. D's Donuts 1975: Bodega Lunch Club McDonald's Taco John's Taco Village Ponderosa Steak House Shakey's Pizza Fireside Restaurant 1972: Hoffman House Restaurant 1972: Louie Bantle's Restaurant Royale Pie Shop Chicago Beef & Etc. 1971: Kewpee Lunch Bridgeman's Ice Cream 1965: Dog House Restaurant Swiss Chateau Henry's Drive-In 1954: Triangle Cafe 1952: Harmony Cafe South Avenue Cafeteria The Penguin Drive-In TGI Fridays Fat Porcupine Burger Fusion