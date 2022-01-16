Steve Cahalan: Pizza King moves to former auto showroom

After 46 years in its original location, Pizza King has moved to the former Clason Buick GMC showroom at 2915 East Ave. S.

In 2013, the Clason auto dealership moved next door to the former Ray Hutson Chevrolet building, where it remains in business.

Pizza King opened Dec. 2 in its new location, owner Terry Mach said last week. It has the same menu, telephone number and hours as it had at the original location, he said. It sells pizzas, submarine sandwiches, wrap sandwiches, gyros, appetizers and salads.

“We have limited inside seating” at the new location, something Pizza King didn’t have room for before, Mach said. “More tables and chairs are on the way.” But Pizza King is still primarily a take-out restaurant. Third-party delivery is offered through EatStreet.

Mach said he chose the new location partly because it’s only a couple blocks from the previous one. “I didn’t want to stray too far away” from the former location, he said. “With our new outside signage, it’s easy to see” Pizza King’s new location while driving by, he said.

Pizza King’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Pizza King began in 1975 at the original location, and Mach has owned the business since 1978. For more information, call 608-788-1926 or visit www.pizzakinglacrosse.com or Facebook.

Fred and Antoiwana Williams have opened a second Press Break eatery in La Crosse, this time a downtown location that’s open from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday nights.

Their new late-night location at 118 S. Third St. opened Jan. 8. The Williamses share the space with 360 Nutrition LLC, which opened in November 2020 and operates during daytime hours, serving meal replacement protein shakes and energizing teas.

The Williams opened their Press Break drive-thru in 2017 in front of LAXprint at 146 Rose St., serving sandwiches and soups. The drive-thru’s hours are 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Fred Williams said the new downtown Press Break has a limited menu with such things as Chicago dogs, chili dogs and Italian beef sandwiches. He plans to add panini sandwiches and offer inside dining in the future, but for now all food is sold for take-out.

Williams said he and his wife decided to add the downtown location because late-night food options there have been limited. For more information, visit https://pressbreak.business.site or Press Break’s Facebook page.

A grand opening celebration will be held Thursday at the new Cranberry Country Cafe in the Wisconsin Cranberry Discovery Center at 204 Main St. in Warrens, Wis.

The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon, and free food samples during the day.

The cafe opened about two months ago, owner Traci Peterson said, and has the same hours as the center. Winter hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and closed Monday.

The cafe’s menu includes breakfast and lunch items such as pancakes, French toast, eggs, biscuit and gravy, burgers, wrap sandwiches, other sandwiches and appetizers. From Tuesday through Friday, the cafe also has daily specials and a full salad bar.

For more information, call 608-378-4878 or www.discovercranberries.com or the center’s Facebook page.

St. Paul-based Bremer Bank says it will close its branch location at 108 E. Cedar St. in Houston, Minn., at the end of the business day April 15 because more and more customers are doing their banking online or via a mobile app.

Houston Mayor David Olson said Friday that he hopes another bank will open in that community and added, “There’s one that’s working fairly hard on getting here.”

Olson also said, “We don’t have any other financial institutions in this town” once Bremer Bank’s Houston branch closes. “We have older folks in this town who are not tech savvy.”

In a letter to the branch’s customers, Bremer Bank said it’s seen less foot traffic at certain locations as more and more customers do their banking online or via the mobile app.

A Bremer Bank spokesperson said Friday that the bank has offered each employee a position at other Bremer locations, and that it’s committed to serving the Houston area online, via the mobile app or in person at its Onalaska and Winona locations.

The former Eastwood Bank in Houston became a Bremer Bank with the latter’s 2015 acquisition of Rochester, Minn.-based Eastwood Bank.

Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0