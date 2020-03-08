Steve Cahalan: Prestige Furniture moves to larger location in mall

Mike Kidd has moved his Prestige Furniture store in Valley View Mall to the much larger former Dressbarn storefront in the mall.

The furniture store opened Feb. 29 in its new location, and will hold a grand opening celebration from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The store’s regular hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday and Thursday, closed Tuesday and Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“We also offer delivery,” Kidd said, with deliveries typically being made on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dec. 26 was the last day for the mall’s Dressbarn store, which had opened in 2013. Dressbarn, a women’s clothing chain, announced last May that it was closing all 650 of its stores.

Kidd started his Prestige Furniture store in May 2016 in Holmen and moved it to the mall, where it opened in February 2019 in the former Jeri’s Hallmark store. Last summer, Kidd opened Prestige Furniture Sleep Center — which sold bedroom furniture and mattresses — in a smaller storefront in the mall, across from his main furniture store.