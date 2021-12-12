Steve Cahalan: Redemption Bookstore in Onalaska to close Jan. 15

Jan. 15 will be the last day for the Redemption Bookstore at 201 Sand Lake Road in the Center 90 shopping center in Onalaska, unless someone comes forward to take it over.

A store-closing sale began Nov. 26 at the Christian bookstore, which sells religious merchandise such as Bibles and other books, gifts, artwork, jewelry, coffee mugs, greeting cards and music. It opened in February 2016 as a division of the then-new nonprofit Redemption Ministries Inc.

Bonice Sipley, who has managed the store ever since it opened, said it is closing because she is ready to retire, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on sales, and the store’s lease expires Jan. 31. “It’s an asset to the community, and its closing will be a loss,” Sipley said, adding she is open to the possibility of someone taking over the store.

Before Redemption Bookstore opened, Sipley had 18 years of experience working in and managing Shepherd’s Voice Christian Bookstore and Living Word Christian Bookstore at various La Crosse and Onalaska locations.

The bookstore’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday. For more information, call 608-881-6300 or visit www.redemptionministries.center/bookstore or Facebook.

La Crosse-based Logistics Health Inc. has been renamed OptumServe Health Services, OptumServe announced last week. It will continue to be headquartered in La Crosse.

Local businessman Don Weber founded LHI in 1999 and sold the company in 2011 to OptumHealth, part of health care giant UnitedHealth Group of Minnetonka, Minn.

“LHI has been an important part of OptumServe, the federal health services business that helps federal, state and others achieve their mission of providing quality and reliable health care services,” OptumServe said in a news release. OptumServe provides health policy research, analytics and consulting; military and veteran health services; health IT solutions, health care data and analytics; health care operations; and population health management, it said.

“While our name is changing, we remain committed to our culture and our team members, the customers we are so fortunate to serve, and to the La Crosse community,” said Ed Weinberg, OptumServe Health Services CEO.

Briana M. Harris opened KIDSPACE in November at 531 Main St. in downtown La Crosse, and will hold an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 14.

“KIDSPACE is an inclusive therapeutic play studio and community space for kids of all ages and abilities and their families,” Harris said. “I provide private developmentally-focused occupational therapy services for children, adolescents and adults.”

Harris is a registered and licensed pediatric occupational therapist who has been practicing since 2005.

She practiced occupational therapy in the greater Los Angeles area and Chicago, and returned to the Coulee Region to be closer to family. She began to establish her private practice while renting space at Coulee Health in West Salem for a year before opening KIDSPACE in downtown La Crosse.

KIDSPACE uses a developmental, play-based framework influenced by sensory integration theory and the DIR Floortime model. Sessions move forward at the child’s pace and include parent participation as much as possible. Telehealth therapy session also are available.

Services are available by appointment Monday through Friday. And reservations are available for community play hours on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for small groups of up to four participants and their parents, Harris said.

For more information, call 608-812-8787 or visit www.couleekidspace.com or Facebook.

First Evangelical Lutheran Church plans to open the First Light Early Learning Center daycare facility in February in the former St. Paul’s Lutheran Church next door at 420 West Ave. S. in La Crosse.

The center will be open to the public, as well as to members of the church, said Jenny Hackbarth, the center’s director. Its mission is to assist families throughout the greater La Crosse area by providing a safe and nurturing environment with a Christ-centered curriculum, she said.

The center is for children ages 3 months through preschool and will hold an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. next Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18 and 19. Enrollment will begin on Dec. 20, “At the open house parents will be able to set up a time to begin the enrollment process,” Hackbarth said.

The center will be able to accommodate up to 100 children.

For more information, call the center at 608-784-1050 or visit http://firstlight.firstlacrosse.org or Facebook.

