Steve Cahalan: Resale shop opens downtown on Saturday

Nikinana Resale and Consignment Store will open Saturday at 500 Main St. in downtown La Crosse. It’s in the former location of Downtown Mainstreet Inc.’s office, which moved in December to 422 Main St.
The store is operated by the Nikinana Inc. nonprofit corporation, which helps pay immigration attorney fees to assist migrants and immigrants to legally settle and work in the United States, said Dim. Sunni AaronsWuche of the corporation.
Dim, as he prefers to be called, said people are invited to donate money and used or new furniture, books, clothes, shoes, tools, automobiles, electronics and other household and outdoor items to the store. They also are invited to donate their time as volunteers. Nikinana also has a GoFundMe page.
“We will do consignment as of June 1,” Dim said. Also, “We intend to buy items from members of the public and resell them, but that will not be until December."
Store hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily except on Sunday, when they will be noon to 4 p.m. A grand opening celebration with food and beverages is tentatively planned for 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 28.
For more information, visit www.nikinana.org or the store’s Facebook page.
Citizens First Bank purchased land in late March on Armand Court on the far north side of Holmen, where it plans to build its sixth office.
“We’re looking to be (open) in there in January,” Shane Ilstrup, president of the Viroqua-based bank, said last week. Construction work on the new branch office, which will have two drive-thru lanes and an ATM, is expected to begin in late summer.
The site is just north of where Kwik Trip plans to build a new store. The new Kwik Trip will be at the northeast corner of Schaller Boulevard and Highway 35, north of the Bluff View Bank.
Citizens First Bank has offices in Trempealeau, Centerville, Sparta, Viroqua and Viola. “We’re excited about serving the Holmen market,” Ilstrup said of the planned full-service Holmen branch office. “It’s a great town with a lot of potential.”
For more information about the bank, visit www.citizensfirstbank.net or the bank’s Facebook Page.
Construction of that new Kwik Trip in Holmen is expected to begin in August, and the store is expected to open sometime in December, Dax Connely, Kwik Trip’s real estate manager, told me last week.
It will be the La Crosse-based convenience store chain’s third store in Holmen, as I’ve mentioned in previous columns.
The Arcadia City Council has accepted Laura Torres’ $52,000 bid for the former Arcadia Public Library building at 406 E. Main St., and she told me last week she hopes to move her Laura Torres Services tax and insurance agency there by this fall.
“I don’t have a set date yet” to move her business from its current location at 757 W. Main St., Torres said. She will have to do some remodeling in the former library first, said Torres, who started her business in 2010. She made the highest of three bids that were received for the former library building.
The Arcadia Public Library moved last year to the Wanek Center at 730 Raider Drive in Arcadia, from its previous location, which was built in 1906 as a Carnegie Library.
For more information about Torres’ business, visit www.lauratorresservices.com or Facebook.
An auction of equipment and supplies was held Friday at The Mocha Mouse at 500 Oasis Road in Black River Falls
The restaurant and its shop closed in March after nearly 10 years. The building has been sold and will no longer be a restaurant, according to an advertisement for the auction.
