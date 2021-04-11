Steve Cahalan: Resale shop opens downtown on Saturday

Citizens First Bank purchased land in late March on Armand Court on the far north side of Holmen, where it plans to build its sixth office.

“We’re looking to be (open) in there in January,” Shane Ilstrup, president of the Viroqua-based bank, said last week. Construction work on the new branch office, which will have two drive-thru lanes and an ATM, is expected to begin in late summer.

The site is just north of where Kwik Trip plans to build a new store. The new Kwik Trip will be at the northeast corner of Schaller Boulevard and Highway 35, north of the Bluff View Bank.

Citizens First Bank has offices in Trempealeau, Centerville, Sparta, Viroqua and Viola. “We’re excited about serving the Holmen market,” Ilstrup said of the planned full-service Holmen branch office. “It’s a great town with a lot of potential.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For more information about the bank, visit www.citizensfirstbank.net or the bank’s Facebook Page.

Construction of that new Kwik Trip in Holmen is expected to begin in August, and the store is expected to open sometime in December, Dax Connely, Kwik Trip’s real estate manager, told me last week.