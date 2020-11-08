Steve Cahalan: River Bank opens West Salem branch

Stoddard-based River Bank will open its 15th location on Monday in the former TRICOR Insurance building at 204 N. Leonard St. in downtown West Salem.
The bank bought and remodeled the building. TRICOR recently combined two offices, which had been at the West Salem site and at 1844 E. Main St. in Onalaska, in a new location at 2800 National Drive, in Onalaska.
River Bank’s 15 locations are in La Crosse, Vernon, Monroe and Crawford counties.
“We are excited to be joining the West Salem community,” River Bank President and CEO Brian Spreuer said last week. “We think our fast, local loan decisions and competitive deposit products will be a good fit for the West Salem market.”
Michael McHugh is vice president and branch manager for River Bank’s new West Salem location.
Drive-up hours at the new branch office are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Lobby hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call the new branch office at 608-612-3090 or visit www.riverbank.biz or River Bank’s Facebook page.
Peighton Carter opened Love Action Art gift shop on Oct. 30 at 732 Rose St. in La Crosse. It’s in the former location of Marc’s Budget Appliance retail store, which moved to 418 Copeland Ave. in February.
The new gift shop sells the creations of area artists and crafters. “There are many local artists and crafters including myself,” whose items are for sale at the shop, Carter said last week. “We also have a shop Sulcata tortoise named Opie. And we hope in the future to offer classes and small birthday parties, once COVID numbers have gone down.”
Support Local Journalism
Hours at the new shop are noon to 6:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
For more information, call 608-498-9603 or visit the gift shop’s Facebook page.
Coulee Locks has moved to 221 S. Seventh St. in downtown La Crosse.
Owner Mark Udovich started the locksmith business in early 2019 and moved it from its previous location at 2709 South Ave. effective Oct. 1. “I have always dreamed of having our shop located in the downtown area, and we couldn’t be happier with the new location and its accessibility,” he said last week.
While he is sole owner of the business, Udovich said, “Coulee Locks is a family affair. My wife sometimes helps and even my young children do sometimes.”
Among other things, Coulee Locks sells keys, sells and installs locks, and has a 24/7 mobile locksmith service. “We offer emergency unlocks, some access control options, affordable master keying for landlords and automotive locksmith services,” Udovich said. “We offer a little bit of everything in the locksmith field, with the exception of safes. A standout service we offer is the repair of vintage ‘skeleton’ key-style locks, as well as key creation for those types of locks.”
Hours at Coulee Locks’ downtown shop generally are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday but can vary depending on its mobile service workload. For more information, call 608-721-7801 or visit www.couleelocks.com or Facebook.
Licensed massage therapist Scout Zinnel has opened her new Massage Therapy by Scout practice in Suite 525 in the Exchange Building at 205 Fifth Ave. S. in downtown La Crosse.
Zinnel , who opened her practice on Sept. 21, said she offers relaxation, therapeutic and prenatal massages. “I do not have set office hours yet, as I’m trying to be flexible for when people are available,” she said last week, adding that massages will be available Monday through Friday. Appointments are required and can be booked on the practice’s Facebook page or by calling or texting 608-215-1464.
For more information, call the new practice or visit its Facebook page.
Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com or 608-791-8470.
In this Series
From Tribune files: Openings and closings of La Crosse area businesses
-
Steve Cahalan: River Bank opens West Salem branch
-
Updated
Steve Cahalan: Black Forest Bistro to open in Valley View Mall
-
Updated
Steve Cahalan: Downtown La Crosse Holiday Inn to open its own restaurant
- 52 updates
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.