Steve Cahalan: River Bank opens West Salem branch

The new gift shop sells the creations of area artists and crafters. “There are many local artists and crafters including myself,” whose items are for sale at the shop, Carter said last week. “We also have a shop Sulcata tortoise named Opie. And we hope in the future to offer classes and small birthday parties, once COVID numbers have gone down.”

Hours at the new shop are noon to 6:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

For more information, call 608-498-9603 or visit the gift shop’s Facebook page.

Coulee Locks has moved to 221 S. Seventh St. in downtown La Crosse.

Owner Mark Udovich started the locksmith business in early 2019 and moved it from its previous location at 2709 South Ave. effective Oct. 1. “I have always dreamed of having our shop located in the downtown area, and we couldn’t be happier with the new location and its accessibility,” he said last week.

While he is sole owner of the business, Udovich said, “Coulee Locks is a family affair. My wife sometimes helps and even my young children do sometimes.”