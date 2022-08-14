Steve Cahalan: SAGRA restaurant opens in La Crosse; Food Dudes coming to Holmen

Mitchel Weber and Katie Eisler opened SAGRA Food and Wine, a new pop-up restaurant in early July on the second floor of the Pioneer Foundry building in downtown La Crosse. It’s above Piggy’s Restaurant & Lounge, 501 S. Front St.

Meanwhile, James Condos, his wife Kyla Worthing and their son Kaiden Condos plan to open Food Dudes restaurant in late September in the former The MOB Stop restaurant in Suite 100 in the Old Town Center development in Holmen.

Weber, who is SAGRA’s chef, said its menu is Italian-inspired. He said he uses ingredients that are seasonal and locally produced as much as possible.

“We do a lot of (different) takes on classic Italian dishes,” Weber said. The most popular entree has been saltimbocca, which Weber said is made with a pork chop that he cuts from locally sourced pork loin. The pork chop then is tenderized, brushed with butter, seasoned with fresh sage and parmesan cheese, wrapped in slices of prosciutto and pan roasted. It’s served with a garnish of vegetables such as cherry tomatoes.

Another popular entree is chicken Milanese, which Weber said is a fried chicken cutlet dressed with red sauce, burrata cheese, herbs and roasted chicken jus.

Some other popular menu items include suppli al telefono, a fried snack made with risotto; spicy Caesar salad and charcuterie boards with meats, mostly ones that Weber created. “We make all of our desserts from scratch, such as tiramisu, panna cotta, cannoli and gelato,” he said.

SAGRA has 14 wines, many of them from Italy, and Peroni beer from Italy. The restaurant can seat 50 people and its decor includes artwork that’s mostly from Italy. SAGRA is at heart a trattoria — a small, informal Italian-style restaurant, Weber said.

The business has started by offering dinners on Sundays, with reservations required that can be made by emailing mitchel@sagrafoodandwine.com. Weber plans to be open additional days as the business grows.

The La Crosse native has been a chef at area restaurants such as Piggy’s, Edwardo’s and the Charmant, and at some award-winning restaurants in Portland, Ore.

Information about dinner times and dates is posted at http://sagrafoodandwine.com and on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

As for Food Dudes, James Condos said the new Holmen restaurant tentatively will open Sept. 27, where The MOB Stop closed in March.

“We’ll have a variety of gourmet burgers and chicken sandwiches, and specialty grilled cheese sandwiches” on the menu, Condos said. He plans to open with 14 to 16 menu items and expand the menu eventually.

Food Dudes meats will be fresh and never frozen, he said. “And we’ll make our sauces from scratch,” Condos said.

“We’re going with a Japanese anime theme,” Condos said of the restaurant’s interior decor.

Condos is leaving (as of Aug. 31) his job as assistant general manager of the Coulee Golf Bowl in Onalaska to start the new Holmen restaurant. He has 34 years of experience in the restaurant industry. “That’s been in everything from fast food to fine dining,” he said.

“We do not have a Facebook page setup as of yet but it will be created in the next few weeks.” Condos said.

You’ve probably noticed Amazon delivery vans making stops in your neighborhood in recent weeks.

Amazon has about 150 employees at its new delivery station, in the former McKesson Pharmaceuticals distribution center at 3003 Airport Road in La Crosse, an Amazon spokesperson told me a week ago.

The Amazon facility opened in May, she said.

As I mentioned in a business column last September, Amazon’s delivery stations represent the last leg of its delivery network for small parcel and heavy/bulk packages. Customer orders are prepared at delivery stations for last-mile delivery to customers.

One of local businessman Don Weber’s corporations bought the former McKesson building in 2020 and is leasing it to Amazon.