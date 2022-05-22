Steve Cahalan: Salt & Tipple restaurant, cocktail bar opens in Viroqua

Owner/chef Allison Sandbeck and chef Heidi Gilbertson have opened Salt & Tipple, a restaurant and cocktail bar in downtown Viroqua with a focus on local and organic ingredients.

Salt & Tipple opened May 11 at 219 S. Main St., in a space connected to the Viroqua Public Market. Sandbeck describes it as “a spirited deli with a curated grill and craft bar” that offers lively interpretations of favorites while being chef- and farmer-driven.

The new business offers a warm and relaxed atmosphere, will occasionally have live music, and uses as many local and organic ingredients as possible, Sandbeck said.

Salt & Tipple’s menu includes such things as salads, fish cake, stuffed poblanos, smorrebrod, lasagna, mac and cheese, fried chicken, quiche, pork chops, chicken, swordfish steak, turkey burgers, tofu burgers, house fries and pizza. Desserts include New York cheesecake, cherry pie, chocolate peanut butter pie and posset.

Beverages include soft drinks, tea, coffee, cocktails, craft beers and wine. Gilbertson said Salt & Tipple’s alcoholic beverages were selected based on being affordable, drinkable and produced by businesses that care about their employees, the environment and their products.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (with the kitchen closing at 9 p.m.) Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday and closed Monday and Tuesday. For more information, call 608-638-6294 or visit the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

The Weber Group plans to open a primary health care clinic this fall at 230 Pine St., in the remaining commercial space on the first level of the Pine Street Ramp building in downtown La Crosse. The 3rd Street Hair Gallery occupies the other commercial space.

“We are planning to open in October,” said Libby Weber, CEO of The Weber Group. The name of the clinic and The Weber Group subsidiary that will operate it haven’t been chosen yet, she said. But the project’s general contractor, C.D. Smith Construction, has begun building out the interior space.

The new clinic will have about 8,000 square feet of space, of which about 6,500 square feet will be used initially. While a number of details haven’t been finalized, it probably will initially serve employees of businesses that contract for its health care services. “And it may at some point in the future be open to the public,” Weber said.

The new owners of the Jackson Plaza shopping center at 19th and Jackson streets in La Crosse say they want to continue its legacy, and hope to add a green community gathering space. They also plan to hold a block party on Aug. 10 at the shopping center.

Luke and Kat Soper bought the shopping center in March for $3.1 million from Gateway Real Estate, LLC, according to county records. Luke is a certified public accountant, while Kat owns PALM + PINE yoga studio, which she opened in Jackson Plaza in 2017.

“Being a tenant here has been such a positive experience,” Kat said. “Jackson Plaza is a unique gem in the neighborhood. It’s comfortable, walkable and bikeable.”

Mike Keil of Gateway Real Estate “set an example of how to serve your tenants and support small businesses,” Kat said. “Our hope is to continue that legacy and support the people and small businesses looking to make the leap to brick and mortar.”

In the near future, the Sopers said, they hope to create a shared green space where customers can do such things as enjoy food or coffee or activities such as yoga.

Luke said a block party will be held at the shopping center from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 10. “Its purpose is to bring attention to the plaza and the great tenants there,” he said.

Jackson Plaza has about 20 tenants and is fully leased except for two office spaces that are available. For more information about the shopping center, call Kat at 952-334-4456 or visit www.jacksonplaza.com or Facebook or Instagram.

The Rick Holzer family has purchased the former Pizza Doctors restaurant building at 624 King St. in downtown La Crosse, where it plans to move its Family Medical Supply and CPAP Store. Pizza Doctors closed in October 2020.

Holzer said he plans to remodel the building and build a small addition to its west side. He hopes to move the home medical supplies business there sometime in the fourth quarter of this year. The Holzer family started their business in 2013 at its current leased location at 705 State St.

“We’ll have more square footage and more of an open concept” at the new location, Holzer said. And the store will have more parking there. For more information about the store, visit http://familymedicalandcpap.com or its Facebook page.

Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0