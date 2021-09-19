Steve Cahalan: Scooter’s Coffee is coming to Onalaska

Look for a Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru to be built at the current locations of Miller Quik Print at 715 Second Ave. S. and the Diane’s CutAway hair salon building next door at 711 Second Ave. S. in Onalaska.

The site is along Hwy. 35, just north of the Dairy Queen restaurant.

The Onalaska Plan Commission will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 in the common council chambers in Onalaska City Hall on Scooter’s request to create a Downtown Planned Unit Development and for some variances from city requirements. The two buildings at the site would be razed to make way for the coffee drive-thru.

“We are still working through everything with the city, but we hope to start construction still this fall, and open for business in early to mid-winter,” Zach Mueller told me last week. He’s a partner in Northern Grounds LLC, the franchisee that will own and operate the Onalaska business.

Randy Mumm, another partner in that corporation, separately owns Scooter’s Coffee locations that are open in Ames, Boone, Cedar Falls and Independence, Iowa. Both men live in Clear Lake, Iowa.

Founded in 1998, Scooter’s is headquartered in Omaha, Neb., and has more than 300 locations in 20 states. It says it’s best known for its specialty coffee and baked-from-scratch pastries.