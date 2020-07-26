Steve Cahalan: Shenanigans’ future is up in the air

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The owners of the Shenanigans family entertainment center and sports bar at 2100 Dawson Ave. on French Island have turned that space into Serenity Hall, the new third part of their Celebrations on the River wedding, banquet and special event venue in the same building.

And the future of Shenanigans is up in the air.

“One of the things we’re actively looking for is a buyer for Shenanigans, or potentially a partner that would resume like the day-to-day operations,” at a new location, Adam Etrheim, general manager and part owner of both Shenanigans and Celebrations, told me last week. “We’re not going to do it ourselves.” The current owners plan to focus on their expanded Celebrations business, which is doing well, he said.

Etrheim said he thinks it is inevitable that someone will reopen Shenanigans (whose equipment is in storage) at a new location. He said he is talking to four prospective buyers or partners and would be glad to talk to others.

Etrheim said he would think that outstanding gift cards will be honored once the business reopens.