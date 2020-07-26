Steve Cahalan: Shenanigans’ future is up in the air

The owners of the Shenanigans family entertainment center and sports bar at 2100 Dawson Ave. on French Island have turned that space into Serenity Hall, the new third part of their Celebrations on the River wedding, banquet and special event venue in the same building.
And the future of Shenanigans is up in the air.
“One of the things we’re actively looking for is a buyer for Shenanigans, or potentially a partner that would resume like the day-to-day operations,” at a new location, Adam Etrheim, general manager and part owner of both Shenanigans and Celebrations, told me last week. “We’re not going to do it ourselves.” The current owners plan to focus on their expanded Celebrations business, which is doing well, he said.
Etrheim said he thinks it is inevitable that someone will reopen Shenanigans (whose equipment is in storage) at a new location. He said he is talking to four prospective buyers or partners and would be glad to talk to others.
Etrheim said he would think that outstanding gift cards will be honored once the business reopens.
In recent months, Etrheim said, he had talked to Valley View Mall officials about possibly reopening Shenanigans in part of the food court area, in part of the former Herbergers department store on the east side of the mall or in part of the former Macy’s department store. “We also found two spots downtown that would potentially work,” he said.
Shenanigans and Celebrations both closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Celebrations reopened in early June with lots of coronavirus precautions, and its new Serenity Hall venue hosted its first event July 16. Celebrations’ other two venues in the same building are River Park and Center Court.
Center Court opened two years ago, taking some of the space that Shenanigans had occupied.
Shenanigans opened in 2011 in the building along the Black River, and added its sports bar in 2012. Celebrations opened in 2015. For more information, call Celebrations at 608-783-3335 or visit www.celebrationslacrosse.com or its Facebook page.
Doctors of chiropractic C.J. Castellano and Nicole Pleggenkuhle will open their new True North Chiropractic practice on Monday in Suite 105 at 923 12th Ave. S. in Onalaska. It’s in the building that also houses Misty’s Dance Unlimited and the Zen and Pow Studio.
Castellano is a native of Auburndale, Wis., and Pleggenkuhle is a native of Sumner, Iowa. They met while attending the Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa, where both graduated last October. They plan to marry in August 2021.
Castellano said he and Pleggenkuhle chose Onalaska for their practice partly because it’s reasonably close to both of their families, and because they love the Coulee Region. He said they also felt there was a need in the area for chiropractors — such as themselves — who use the torque release technique, which is a newer technique.
Hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; and from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Appointments are available. While walk-ins are welcome, Castellano said he recommends making an appointment for one’s first visit. He said he and Pleggenkuhle hope to have a grand opening celebration in about two months.
For more information, call the office at 608-790-9155 or visit www.truenorthlax.com or the practice’s Facebook page.
Sandy and Todd Warthan are the new owners of North Bend Canoe Rental and Shuttle Service, on the lower level of the former Riverview Inn at N608 North Bend Drive, near the Black River in North Bend. And they’ve renamed The Canoe Bar part of the business as The Black Pearl Lounge.
Sandy said last week that she and her husband bought the business and building last fall, and opened for the season on Memorial Day weekend. While the canoe and kayak rental and shuttle operation is seasonal, they plan to operate the bar year-round.
The bar is open from 4 p.m. to close Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to close on Saturday and Sunday.
The canoe and kayak rentals part of the business opens at 9 a.m. on each of those days, and shuttle service continues until 1 p.m. The Warthans’ business is closed on Monday and Tuesday.
“We have a full bar,” Sandy said of The Black Pearl Lounge, which also serves frozen pizza and sells snacks. She and her husband plan to eventually expand the food menu, and to expand the lounge operation to the building’s upper level.
For more information, call 608-488-2147 or 608-769-4945 (Sandy’s cell phone), or visit Facebook.
Century 21 Affiliated has opened an office at 806 Superior Ave. in downtown Tomah. An open house and ribbon cutting were held July 16 at the office, which opened in early May in its current location and in early April in a temporary space in the same building.
The office is staffed by real estate agents Lisa Kuhl, Jake Waddell and Blake Larsen. Century 21 Affiliated is a real estate organization headquartered in Madison, Wis., and has more than 2,300 sales professionals and more than 100 offices in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana and Florida.
For more information, call the Tomah office at 608-387-8770 or visit its Facebook page or www.C21Affiliated.com.
Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com or 608-791-8470.
