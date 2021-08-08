Steve Cahalan: Site work begins for Chick-fil-A project

Site work began last week for a Chick-fil-A restaurant and a 6,600-square-foot building that probably will have two to four retail and/or restaurant tenants.
A suburban Minneapolis development company, Venture Pass Partners of Shorewood, Minn., bought the former Fauver Hill School site at 3015 S. Kinney Road in Onalaska on Monday, Venture Pass President Dave Carland said Tuesday.
DBS Group has been hired to do the site work — which includes such things as earthwork and putting in the parking lot, driveways and utilities. Site work began on Tuesday.
Construction of the two planned buildings is expected to begin next spring, Carland said, and he hopes they will be completed by late next summer.
Carland said he can’t comment on whether Chick-fil-A is the restaurant that is to be built. But plans that have been submitted to the city of Onalaska in the past year identify it as a Chick-fil-A.
While not confirming that will be its location, a Chick-fil-A spokesperson said Friday in a prepared statement that “While we are still early in the process, Chick-fil-A is happy to share that we are actively pursuing a new location in the Onalaska area. We look forward to working through the approval process with the city of Onalaska and are excited by the prospect of joining this neighborhood.”
“I don’t have any announcements to make at this point” regarding tenants for the other building, Carland said. “But we’re actively engaged in negotiations with potential tenants.”
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for the Mirage Sports Bar and Grill‘s new home at 3511 Mormon Coulee Road, between Burger King and the Hungry Peddler restaurant.
The new building is expected to be completed by February, but that will depend on weather and supplies of construction materials.
Mirage owner Jeff Woodruff will own the new building, which is being built by Wieser Brothers General Contractor. He leases the bar and grill’s current location at 4329 Mormon Coulee Road. Val Palen started the Mirage in 1991 and Woodruff bought it from Palen in 1996.
“It will be very similar in size,” Woodruff said of the new building. “I don’t plan any major changes in the business with the new building. We are trying to create a sports bar with a friendly attitude.”
The new bar and grill is being built on a vacant lot that Woodruff bought last year. For more information about the Mirage, call 608-788-7465.
Woodruff also recently purchased the Hungry Peddler restaurant at 3429 Mormon Coulee Road from Kevin and Karen Arnold, and said Tuesday that he plans no major changes in the business.
Kevin Arnold purchased the restaurant from Fred Wakeen in 1985. Wakeen had started it in 1976.
“The Peddler is not changing,” said Woodruff, who bought the restaurant in February. “I’d like to dispel all of the rumors that are out there. I am not tearing that building down. I am not building a new restaurant” there.
“When I purchased it, we literally kept every employee that was there,” Woodruff said. “We kept the menu exactly the same,” he said, while adding that restaurants occasionally tweak their menus over the years to keep up with changes in consumer preferences.
“Kevin wanted to retire,” Woodruff said. “Having been in business on the South Side for 25 years, I knew it was a very viable business. And Kevin and I have been friends for the 25 years that I’ve been in town. So we talked and worked out a deal.”
In 2008, Woodruff moved from La Crosse to Arizona, where he still lives.
For more information about the Hungry Peddler, call 608-788-1895 or visit https://hungrypeddlerlacrosse.com or Facebook.
