Steve Cahalan: Site work begins for Chick-fil-A project

Site work began last week for a Chick-fil-A restaurant and a 6,600-square-foot building that probably will have two to four retail and/or restaurant tenants.

A suburban Minneapolis development company, Venture Pass Partners of Shorewood, Minn., bought the former Fauver Hill School site at 3015 S. Kinney Road in Onalaska on Monday, Venture Pass President Dave Carland said Tuesday.

DBS Group has been hired to do the site work — which includes such things as earthwork and putting in the parking lot, driveways and utilities. Site work began on Tuesday.

Construction of the two planned buildings is expected to begin next spring, Carland said, and he hopes they will be completed by late next summer.

Carland said he can’t comment on whether Chick-fil-A is the restaurant that is to be built. But plans that have been submitted to the city of Onalaska in the past year identify it as a Chick-fil-A.