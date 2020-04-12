Steve Cahalan: Sleepy Hollow adds 4th location in Caledonia

The owners of the three Sleepy Hollow automobile dealerships in Viroqua will open Sleepy Hollow Chevrolet Buick on Monday in the former Ellingson Motors location at 205 N. Kingston St. in downtown Caledonia, Minn.
LaVon “Spanky” Felton and his wife, Michelle, bought the Chevrolet and Buick dealership in Caledonia on March 26 from Chuck and Audrey Ellingson, who had been in the automobile business for more than 50 years. The Feltons immediately closed it for two weeks of remodeling.
Spanky said last week that he and his wife also plan to move the dealership to a new, much larger building that they expect to build within two years along Hwy. 44 in Caledonia. The dealership probably will have 35 to 40 employees at the planned new location, compared with about 10 at the current location, he said.
When the dealership opens Monday with its new name at the current location, Felton said, hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Felton said he and his wife plan to hold a grand opening celebration “as soon as it’s safe for everybody to gather again.” They’ve tentatively scheduled the event for June 6.
“We’ve boosted the inventory considerably in the last two weeks,” Felton said. “We’ll be able to hit the ground running on Monday.
“Chuck was ready to retire and (buying the dealership) made sense,” Felton said. “It felt like the right fit for us.”
The Feltons’ history in Viroqua car dealerships began in 1989 with a used-car lot. They bought three dealerships in 2007, 2009 and 2013 and operate them as Sleepy Hollow Chevrolet Buick GMC, Sleepy Hollow Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep and Sleepy Hollow Ford.
For more information, call the Caledonia dealership at 507-725-3963 or visit www.sleepyhollowauto.com.
Mi’Cheal Minor opened Simplee Delicious restaurant on April 2 in the former Sparta Grill location at 106 N. Water St. in downtown Sparta.
“This business is family-owned and operated,” Minor said last week. “My mother and my father, who is a military vet, helped get the business started, to help me build my dreams of owning a restaurant. While my sisters and nephew help with cooking and running the restaurant, my brother-in-laws help with barbecuing, delivering and handing out flyers or anything else I may ask them to do.”
The new restaurant features Southern comfort food, such as baked and barbecue chicken, barbecue rib tips, fried winglets, fried catfish, potato salad, spaghetti, macaroni and cheese, corn bread, cole slaw and desserts such as cake, cobbler and sweet potato pie. “These are just some of the items that we serve, but the menu is subject to change, so please check our website daily,” Minor said.
“We are open for take-out and delivery, and we are offering curbside delivery,” she said. “We also give customers a chance to order in advance so they do not have to wait.”
Hours for now are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and closed Monday through Wednesday. Minor said she hopes to expand the restaurant’s hours soon. Once the state’s coronavirus rules banning inside dining end, Simplee Delicious also will offer inside family-style dining.
Minor has lived in Sparta for 13 years and her parents have been there for 15 years. She said she and other members of her family decided to open the restaurant because they love the community and “it only seemed fair to bring what we love to do” to Sparta residents.
For more information, call 608-487-9408 or visit the restaurant’s Facebook page, which has a link to its website.
A-1 Glass Co. Inc. will open Monday at its new location at 1236 Clinton St., near Boys & Girls Clubs of La Crosse and GO Riteway Transportation.
The business, which began in 1972, moved there from 1605 Rose St. “We no longer have the need to carry as much inventory as in the past,” Mark Olson said. “We can get everything overnight now.”
Olson and Michael Erickson own the business. Erickson owns the Rose Street building, which is up for sale.
Olson, who has worked at A-1 Glass since 1990 and became part owner in 2003, said the business began on Third Street in La Crosse, then moved to La Crescent, and moved to the Rose Street location in 1986. “We provide glass for auto, home and commercial” uses, he said.
Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call 608-781-8181 or visit www.a-1glass.com or the company’s Facebook page.
State Farm Insurance agent Bryan Helgeson moved his office to Suite 103 at 405 S. Main St., across from the Holmen Locker and Meat Market and from Rudy’s Feed and Seed, in Holmen effective March 30. It had been at 106 S. Holmen Drive.
“I purchased the building as an investment in the future of my agency and Holmen,” Helgeson said of the move. “I celebrated my five-year anniversary as an agent with State Farm in Holmen on April 1.” His agency offers a full line of insurance and financial services.
Because of efforts to stop coronavirus, Helgeson said, “We are currently available via phone and email from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. We look forward to a time when we can return to serving customer needs face-to-face as our relationships and conversations are what is most important.”
For more information, call Helgeson’s agency at 608-526-1866 or visit www.bryanhelgeson.com or the agency’s Facebook page.
