Steve Cahalan: Sleepy Hollow adds 4th location in Caledonia

The owners of the three Sleepy Hollow automobile dealerships in Viroqua will open Sleepy Hollow Chevrolet Buick on Monday in the former Ellingson Motors location at 205 N. Kingston St. in downtown Caledonia, Minn.

LaVon “Spanky” Felton and his wife, Michelle, bought the Chevrolet and Buick dealership in Caledonia on March 26 from Chuck and Audrey Ellingson, who had been in the automobile business for more than 50 years. The Feltons immediately closed it for two weeks of remodeling.

Spanky said last week that he and his wife also plan to move the dealership to a new, much larger building that they expect to build within two years along Hwy. 44 in Caledonia. The dealership probably will have 35 to 40 employees at the planned new location, compared with about 10 at the current location, he said.

When the dealership opens Monday with its new name at the current location, Felton said, hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Felton said he and his wife plan to hold a grand opening celebration “as soon as it’s safe for everybody to gather again.” They’ve tentatively scheduled the event for June 6.

“We’ve boosted the inventory considerably in the last two weeks,” Felton said. “We’ll be able to hit the ground running on Monday.