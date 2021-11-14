Steve Cahalan: SmashhTyme brings Southern cuisine to La Crosse

Felicia Booker has opened SmashhTyme Southern Kitchen LLC, which serves up Southern cuisine for takeout and delivery from the Coulee Region Center (also known as the small business incubator) at 1100 Kane St. in La Crosse.

There’s no inside dining at the incubator, where SmashhTyme is the newest tenant in its commercial kitchen.

Booker, a Chicago native who has lived in the La Crosse area for more than 30 years, said SmashhTyme opened Nov. 1 and offers several Southern fried items – chicken, chicken gizzards, chicken livers, fish and shrimp. All of its meat is organic.

SmashhTyme also has Southern sides, such as greens, macaroni and cheese, and red beans and rice. And its menu includes soda pop and slices of cake.

SmashhTyme provides delivery through its own driver and third-party delivery services. But customers also can pick up their food outside the incubator building’s Entrance 3.

“I also do special orders (for items not on the menu) as well as catering,” Booker said.

“It’s been doing well so far,” Booker said of her food takeout and delivery service. She plans to open a restaurant in La Crosse next year.

SmashhTyme opens at noon for several hours and reopens at 11 p.m. for late-night hours when most restaurants and bars are closed. Hours are noon to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday plus 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Monday through Wednesday and 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. SmashhTyme is closed on Sunday.

For more information, call 608-615-7177 or 608-359-6369 (cell)or visit SmashhTyme’s Facebook page.

Susan Niedzwiecki and Bernadine Nogueiro, both of La Crosse, have started NP Squared Inc., which they say is a designer and creator of unique home decor products handcrafted from Wisconsin wood.

The business began selling its wooden portable wine/beer tables during the summer at the Valley View Rotary Club’s Moon Tunes concerts in Riverside Park. Many of the tables bore the Moon Tunes logo, and part of the proceeds went to the club.

NP Squared has since added more than 20 kinds of products, and many of them can be customized with names, monograms, dates or phrases to create a special gift, the two business owners said.

Some of those additional products include charcuterie boards (cat-shaped ones have been the biggest sellers), cutting boards, lazy Susan turntables, hexagon-shaped shelves, coat racks, shot glass platters, wine bottle holders and Christmas decor.

NP Squared sells its products on its website and Etsy, and at events such as craft shows.

Niedzwiecki and Noguerio are friends and say the NP in their business name comes from the first letters of their last names, and of their husbands’ last names.

For more information, call 608-785-2260 or visit www.np2inc.com or Facebook.

American Welding & Gas Inc. of Raleigh, N.C., may open a branch facility in the former Carquest auto parts building at 901 Monitor St. in La Crosse.

The Carquest store closed last February, when it was replaced by a new Advance Auto Parts store at 9396 State Road 16 in Onalaska.

American Welding has applied to the city of La Crosse to rezone the Monitor Street site from light industrial to heavy industrial, to accommodate the outside storage and distribution of prepackaged acetylene gas. Its application says the company looks forward to signing a long-term lease, which the rezoning would make possible.

The La Crosse Common Council’s Judiciary & Administration Committee will hold a public hearing on the application at 6 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Southside Neighborhood Center at 1300 S. Sixth St.

For more information about American Welding, visit www.awggases.com.

Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0