Steve Cahalan: South Avenue project prompts business moves

Several La Crosse businesses have moved or soon will because their buildings will be razed to make way for three traffic roundabouts that will be part of next year’s South Avenue reconstruction project.

Construction work is to begin next spring on the project, which will include creating roundabouts at South Avenue’s intersections with 16th Street, West Avenue and Ward Avenue.

As I mentioned in last week’s column, Crazy Dave’s Auto Repair opened July 6 in its new location, the former TC’s Auto Center at 1532 Rose St. in La Crosse.

Crazy Dave’s owner Dave Willette first opened his business in 2016 at 3207 South Ave. and said he had to leave that building because it will be razed to make way for a roundabout.

Aaron Boyer, vice president of Boyer’s Budget Furniture, said last week that he hopes to open its new location at 1600 George St. on the city’s North Side around Nov. 1. Construction of the new furniture store — which will be across George Street from the former Gordy’s Market grocery store — began July 6, he said.