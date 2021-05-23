Steve Cahalan: South Lanes Pizza to open in Village Shopping Center

Look for South Lanes Pizza to come back to life by early fall at 1501 S. Losey Blvd., in the Village Shopping Center.

South Lanes Bowling & Pizza at 4107 Mormon Coulee Road closed last June, and the building was razed to make way for a new Caribou Cabin coffee shop.

A local corporation, South Lanes Pizza LLC, has purchased the pizza business, including its recipes and equipment, from the owners of South Lanes Bowling & Pizza.

The new pizza restaurant will be in two adjacent spaces that are being combined and remodeled — the former ABR Employment Services office and the former GNC vitamin and dietary supplement store. The ABR office moved to a new location in December 2017 and the GNC store closed last July.

The pizza restaurant is expected to open in early fall and will have both indoor and outdoor dining, a spokesperson (who asked not to be named) for the new business told me last week.

South Lanes Pizza describes itself as a family-friendly casual dining restaurant with a bar. It also will offer pizza delivery and take-out, and during the lunch hour will sell pizza by the slice.