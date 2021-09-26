Steve Cahalan: Sparkle Heads debuts in downtown La Crosse

Eight years after she started her business, LaDawn Greenslade opened her Sparkle Heads store on Wednesday at 610 Main St. in downtown La Crosse.

Greenslade makes or customizes such things as bandanas, jewelry, boot chains, shirts, corsets, bras and jean jackets.

Her store also sells the creations of other artists, such as wrapped jewelry, leather purses and vest patches, wooden signs and rugs. “I’ll have my artists here” for the store’s grand opening celebration on Oct. 23, she said.

Greenslade said she started her business by making women’s bandanas that are decorated with Swarovski crystal rhinestones — that’s where the Sparkle Heads business name comes from.

But Greenslade also makes bandanas for men, without rhinestones. She has been selling her creations at motorcycle rallies and other events, and decided to open a brick-and-mortar store because she wanted to cut back on traveling.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday and closed Monday and Tuesday.

For more information, call 608-797-6764 or visit the store’s Facebook page.

J-Mart Japanese/Asian Grocery opened Aug. 21 in its new, much larger location at 229 N. Black River St. in Jones Plaza in Sparta. It’s in the former location of Hernandez Mexican Supermarket, which closed a few weeks before that.

Brian Jewell moved his store there from a smaller space in Jones Plaza, where the store first opened in August 2020. With the move to the larger space, it will carry a larger selection of products.

Japanese food items will continue to account for most of the store’s merchandise, but Jewell said he also is increasing his selection of foods from Korea and southeast Asia.

His brother, A.J. Jewell, is a trained chef and makes sushi, Japanese lunches, sauces and snacks under the A.J.’s Asian Cuisine name that are packaged and stocked in a refrigerated deli case at the grocery store.

A.J. is making the deli items at a commercial kitchen elsewhere in Sparta, and will make them in a new kitchen in the grocery store once the kitchen is finished. Once the kitchen is completed — probably in mid-October — hot deli food items also will be available.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

As a child, Brian Jewell lived in Japan for about 10 years, while his father — a Sparta native — was stationed at a U.S. Navy base there. For more information, call the store at 608-269-1574 or visit https://jmartwi.com or Facebook.

Jess Hendrickson plans to open Fine Lines Beauty & Boutique on Friday in its new and much larger location, a former pharmacy building at 115 W. State St. in downtown Westby.

She opened Fine Lines Beauty & Spa in April at 111 N. Main St. in Westby, in a suite she had been sharing with Angi’s Therapeutic Massage. With the move, she is changing her business name “to emphasize the variety of beauty services I offer, as well as having boutique shopping available,” Hendrickson said.

The boutique part of the business will offer skin care products, candles, bath items, home decor, earrings and purses.

Fine Lines offers manicures, pedicures, facials and waxing. “I also offer full body treatments and eyelashes as new services,” said Hendrickson, who has been a licensed cosmetologist for eight years.

“The goal is to be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from noon until 6 p.m.,” Hendrickson said. “With expanded hours after the new year.”

She plans to hold a grand opening celebration from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 In conjunction with the Walkabout Westby event.

For more information, call 608-606-6788 or visit http://Finelineswestby.square.site or Facebook.

Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services at 856 S. Rusk Ave. in Viroqua will hold a grand opening open house from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 9.

Nathan Popp bought Thorson Funeral Home from Thor Thorson on June 1 and renamed it. Thorson and Richard Arneson had started the business in 1972.

“We’re carrying on the tradition of an independent, family-owned funeral home,” Popp said last week.

Popp was raised on a dairy farm near Platteville, Wis., and moved to Westby in March to prepare for taking over the Viroqua funeral home. He is a funeral director licensed in Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois and has more than 25 years of experience in the industry. This is the first time he has owned his own funeral home.

For more information, call the funeral home at 608-637-7041 or visit www.thorsonpopp.com or Facebook.

Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com

