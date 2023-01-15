Steve Cahalan: Sparta Floral & Greenhouses opens new floral/gift shop

The Solberg family, which has operated Sparta Floral & Greenhouses since 1945, has opened its new and much larger floral and gift shop at 636 E. Montgomery St. in Sparta, a place where there have been greenhouses since the 1860s.

The new shop opened in early December and is more than three times as large as the previous one. Meanwhile, construction began last week on three new state-of-the-art greenhouses, another part of a yearlong project to update and expand the business. The project also includes a new garden center space.

Work on the entire project started in June and is expected to be completed by this summer.

The project “will expand the business and set it up for the next 30 years,” said Paul Solberg, who runs the business with his wife, Cindy, their son Eric and Eric’s wife, Becky.

Eric and Becky’s children, Ali and Brock, help at various times during the year and are the fifth generation of Solbergs to work there.

Paul Solberg’s grandparents, Ray and Christine Solberg, bought the Sparta floral and greenhouse operation in 1945 and moved to the city from Manchester, Iowa, where they had owned another greenhouse business. Paul’s parents, James and Shirley Solberg, later operated the business.

“Business has been growing and sales have been strong,” Eric Solberg said of the reason for building a much larger floral and gift shop as part of the overall update and expansion. Besides the things it sells on site, Sparta Floral & Greenhouses wholesales plants and cut flowers to about 25 area floral shops.

Winter hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday. For more information, call 608-269-4141 or visit www.spartafloral.com or Facebook.

Stephanie Andresen-Stevens and her husband, Adam Stevens, opened their Brilliant Bodywork MedSpa on Jan. 9 at its new location at 400 N. Fourth St., in the Hub on 6th building in downtown La Crosse.

The business, which began in 2008, moved because it outgrew its previous location at 314 Main St. in downtown Onalaska. It has seen “amazing growth” in the past few years, Andresen-Stevens said.

“We have almost doubled in size,” she said of the new space, which has a community education center that is available to rent and that will host continuing education events.

Brilliant Bodywork offers such services as skin rejuvenation, massages, acne treatments, tattoo removal, skin resurfacing, permanent hair reduction, chemical peels, body treatments, facials, waxing, body contouring, oncology treatments, microdermabrasion, weight loss and laser lipolysis.

The new location also houses the Restorative Ink nonprofit organization, which offers free tattoo removal services for survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking.

Andresen-Stevens said a “huge” grand opening is planned for 7 p.m. June 1. “It will be a welcome to the new space, and we will also have over $10,000 in giveaways during our grand opening,” she said.

Brilliant Bodywork is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 608-783-8380 or visit www.brilliantbodywork.com or Facebook or Instagram.

Friday was the last day for the Ole & Bean Creations shop at 102 Jefferson Ave. in downtown Sparta.

“We’re discontinuing our retail store, but people can still find us (selling Ole & Bean products) at local craft shows,” said Susan Olson, who owns the business with her husband, Mike. She said they are selling their building.

Ole & Bean Creations makes crafts and bath, body and other scented products, and some of them are sold by a few other stores. Ole & Bean Creations will be a vendor on most Saturdays at the Justin Trails Winter Farmers Market, which is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from January through March at the Justin Trails Resort south of Sparta.

The business began in 2007 and at first only sold its products at craft shows. The Olsons bought the downtown building in 2011 and opened their retail store there in June of that year.

For more information, visit Ole & Bean Creations’ Facebook page.

