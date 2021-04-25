Steve Cahalan: Sparta Rudy’s to open with new owners

The Rudy’s Drive-In in Sparta will have new owners when it opens for the season on May 1.

And Rudy’s Drive-In in La Crosse could have a new owner within a year, as current owner Gary Rudy contemplates retirement.

Shelley Gates and Terrelle Wilson, both of La Crescent, bought the drive-in at 514 S. Water St. in Sparta in February from Gary Rudy and Justin Smith.

In 2009, Rudy and Smith, his manager, bought the closed former A&W drive-in in Sparta and reopened it as a second Rudy’s Drive-In. Rudy has owned Rudy’s Drive-in at 1004 La Crosse St. in La Crosse since 1979.

Gates is an assistant principal at the Minnesota Virtual Academy, an online program of the Houston (Minn.) Public School District. And Wilson is an equity and inclusion specialist at Western Technical College in La Crosse.

Gates and Wilson said last week that they plan to operate the Sparta location as Rudy’s Drive-In, with virtually the same menu that the La Crosse Rudy’s has. The new owners do plan to offer two new things at the Sparta eatery — customers will be able to order online and will be able to use credit cards for payment. The Sparta drive-in’s hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.