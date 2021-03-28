Steve Cahalan: Star Oriental opens on South Side

“Our Store Engineering team usually will release a preliminary schedule in June for the next year builds,” Connely said. “If it were to be a late summer start, it would be turned over to retail in February.

“Razing the (old) buildings now ensures safety for the community and will allow us a shorter time frame to complete construction in 2022,” he said.

“This will be our Gen3 store, which will be the largest (Kwik Trip) store within the city of La Crosse,” Connely said. “It also will offer the side diesel canopy and attached car wash.”

Kari Ammerman opened KA Salon in January in Suite A at 601 E. McHugh Road in Holmen.

Ammerman’s new salon cuts hair for men, women and children. And it offers coloring service, perms, facial waxing and specialty styles, she said.

Business hours, which are by appointment only, are 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

“I was an independent (hair) stylist for 14 years at Salon Elite in La Crosse, and wanted to move closer to home and be a part of our own community,” Ammerman said of opening her own salon in Holmen.