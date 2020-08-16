Steve Cahalan: Starbucks to open this winter on city’s South Side

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Construction work has begun on a Starbucks store that a company spokeswoman says will open this winter at 4009 Mormon Coulee Road, across the road from Big Lots and Goodwill Industries, on the South Side of La Crosse.

The city of La Crosse issued a permit for footings and foundation work for the new building on Aug. 7. Wieser Brothers General Contractor Inc. in La Crescent was listed as the contractor.

“Starbucks is always looking for great locations to better meet the needs of our customers, and we are happy to confirm that we will be opening a new location at 4009 Mormon Coulee Road in La Crosse this winter,” a spokeswoman for the Seattle-based coffee company said in an email Thursday, after I asked when the new store will open. “This 2,400-square-foot store will feature a drive-thru,” she said.

The site had been vacant since the former PLS loan store at that location was demolished last year. Before it became a loan store, the building was occupied in the early 1970s by a Sandy’s fast-food restaurant and later by a Hardee’s fast-food restaurant that closed in 1994, according to La Crosse Public Library archives.