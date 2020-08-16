Steve Cahalan: Starbucks to open this winter on city’s South Side

Construction work has begun on a Starbucks store that a company spokeswoman says will open this winter at 4009 Mormon Coulee Road, across the road from Big Lots and Goodwill Industries, on the South Side of La Crosse.
The city of La Crosse issued a permit for footings and foundation work for the new building on Aug. 7. Wieser Brothers General Contractor Inc. in La Crescent was listed as the contractor.
“Starbucks is always looking for great locations to better meet the needs of our customers, and we are happy to confirm that we will be opening a new location at 4009 Mormon Coulee Road in La Crosse this winter,” a spokeswoman for the Seattle-based coffee company said in an email Thursday, after I asked when the new store will open. “This 2,400-square-foot store will feature a drive-thru,” she said.
The site had been vacant since the former PLS loan store at that location was demolished last year. Before it became a loan store, the building was occupied in the early 1970s by a Sandy’s fast-food restaurant and later by a Hardee’s fast-food restaurant that closed in 1994, according to La Crosse Public Library archives.
Josh and Nedra Blietz plan to open their fifth Anytime Fitness center sometime this fall in the former Family Video store at 3514 Mormon Coulee Road on the South Side of La Crosse. Remodeling began last week.
The Family Video store there quit renting videos and games in late June and a store-closing sale ended in late July. A Family Video official said last month that Family Video owns the building and was closing its store there because the space is being rented out. He also said Family Video will continue operating the Marco’s Pizza store that occupies the rest of the La Crosse building. And he said that Family Video also will continue to operate the Family Video and Marco’s Pizza stores
at 990 12th Ave. S. in Onalaska.
The Blietzes will continue to operate the Anytime Fitness center that they opened in 2014 at 112-114 Fifth Ave. S. in downtown La Crosse, Josh Blietz said last week. The Blietzes, who live near Onalaska, also operate three other Anytime Fitness locations, in Prairie du Chien and in the Iowa communities of West Union and Guttenberg.
Josh Blietz said he and his wife decided to open their fifth Anytime Fitness center on Mormon Coulee Road because “We felt like the South Side needed something” like that. He also said the site is attractive because of high traffic counts.
“This will be in addition to our downtown La Crosse” location, Blietz said. “This is just increasing our footprint.”
The Blietzes are franchisees of Anytime Fitness, a chain based in Woodbury, Minn.
First American Roofing & Siding Inc. opened in mid-July at its new location, the former Riverland Energy Cooperative branch facility at 1472 State Road 35 in Onalaska. The Arcadia-based electric cooperative moved its branch operation to a new building in Holmen last December.
First American’s owners, Dallas and Amy Werner, bought the former Riverland property last December and did extensive remodeling before moving their business from its previous location at 3809 Creekside Lane in Holmen. Dallas’s parents, Doug and Gretchen Werner, founded First American in 2005.
First American is a full-service contractor for roofing, siding, windows, soffit, fascia, gutters, insulation and roof snow and ice dam removal.
“The main reason (for moving to the former Riverland facility) is so we could have everybody in one location,” Dallas said last week. While First American’s offices had been on Creekside Lane in Holmen, its equipment and other functions were at another location.
“Our office space more than doubled” with the move, Werner said. “And we have a showroom that’s quite a bit larger” than the previous one.
First American probably will have a grand opening celebration at its new location next spring, Werner said.
For more information, call First American at 608-783-3101 or visit www.FirstAmericanRoofing.com or Facebook.
Nichole Jerome opened Bluffside Nutrition on July 26 in Unit A in Eagle Bluff Plaza at 2344 State Road 16, along Highway 16 on the North Side of La Crosse.
The new business offers meal replacement shakes, energizing tea and protein coffee, made with Herbalife products. Jerome is an Herbalife distributor.
Bluffside Nutrition also offers wellness coaching. “We help people with whatever their health and wellness goals are, whether it’s weight loss, muscle gain, weight gain, help with energy, or learning about nutrition,” said Jenna Dettmering, a wellness coach who was helping staff Bluffside Nutrition last week.
Bluffside Nutrition’s hours are 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. “We plan to expand hours” soon, Dettmering said.
For more information, call the business at 608-519-1530 or visit its Facebook page.
Aug. 31 will be the last day for the Unique Boutique women’s apparel and accessories store at 515 Main St. in downtown La Crosse, where a going-out-of-business sale began Aug. 3, owner Jamie Nordstrom said Thursday.
The store is closing because of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, he said. “There’s been a lack of tourism and lack of (college) students in the area” because of the pandemic, he added.
Nordstrom first opened his store in May 2019 at 719 State St. and moved it to its current location the following month.
Store hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, he said. For more information, call the store at 608-519-3974 or visit its Facebook page.
Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com or 608-791-8470.
In this Series
From Tribune files: Openings and closings of La Crosse area businesses
-
Steve Cahalan: Starbucks to open this winter on city’s South Side
-
Steve Cahalan: Larson’s General opens Monday in downtown La Crosse
-
Last Arenz shoe store closing in Sparta after 118 years
- 62 updates
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.