Members of the Guerrero family plan to open their third Super Street Tacos restaurant sometime this week in the former Gino’s Chicago Beef & Hot Dogs location at 306 Sand Lake Road, across the street from the Center 90 shopping center in Onalaska.

Gino’s recently moved to part of the building that also houses Angelini’s Ristorante at 1427 Hwy. 35 in Onalaska.

The new Super Street Tacos will have the same menu as the one at 1800 State St., across from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus, Luis J. Guerrero said last week. Both restaurants are owned by him, his sister Carolina Guerrero and their father, Luis A. Guerrero. Their La Crosse restaurant opened in October 2021.

The other Super Street Tacos opened in June 2022 in the Lloyd’s Speedstop building at 83 Buol Road, at the Interstate 90 exit in West Salem. That one is owned by the three Guerreros and by Luis A. Guerrero’s brother, Gabriel Guerrero.

Super Street Tacos offers such fare as tacos, burritos, quesadillas, tortas, chimichangas, nachos and fries.

Hours at the new Onalaska location probably will be 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week, Luis J. Guerrero said. A grand opening celebration is planned for Saturday, April 1, he said.

Guerrero said he and his sister grew up in Onalaska and graduated from Onalaska High School, and Carolina and their father still live in Onalaska. Their La Crosse restaurant has done well “and we’re accustomed to this (Onalaska) area,” he said of opening an Onalaska restaurant.

For more information, call the Onalaska restaurant at 608-519-1557 or visit the Facebook page that the Onalaska and La Crosse restaurants share.

Rosanne Aspenson, who owns Westby Locker and Meats at 406 N. Main St. in Westby, and her son, Rod, who operates it with her, announced last week that they have decided to sell the business.

Rosanne and her husband, Ron, bought the business from Bob Galstad in 1971. Ron passed away in 2005.

“This decision was not easy, but due to retirement and health, it was time to hang up the apron, put down the knives and let someone come in and continue with what we have started,” the Aspensons said Tuesday in a post on the firm’s Facebook page. The post also said that “Butchering will only take place in April and all other customers we have down after that month, it will be a day-by-day basis on what will happen. With anyone who wants to butcher, it is a write-down-and-see scenario.”

“We just listed it for sale,” Rosanne told me when I called the business on Wednesday, so there isn’t a buyer yet. The Aspensons recommend that customers use any gift certificates that they have as soon as possible.

For more information, call the locker and meat market at 608-634-4515 or visit its Facebook page.

Shantylle Kibler opened her Finesse Apparel digital printing business in February in its new location in Valley View Mall in La Crosse. It’s between the mall’s GameStop and Hemp+ stores.

Kibler started the business in July 2022 in her home and soon afterward became a vendor at The Collective on Main, a new retail incubator at 320 Main St. in downtown La Crosse. She now produces and retails her products in the new mall location.

“I wanted to have everything in one space,” Kibler said of moving into the mall space, where her store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Finesse Apparel sells custom and inspirational T-shirts. Kibler also creates custom vinyl decorations for mugs, cups and cars. And she sells custom drawstring and canvas bags.

For more information, call 608-860-8875 or visit

Facebook.

The City of Sparta Planning Commission has approved the site plan for a new Aldi discount grocery store at 1650 W. Wisconsin St., at the northwest corner of Alpine Drive and Highway 16, on the west side of Sparta. The store will be built southwest of Walmart.

The site plan was approved at the commission’s March 8 meeting. Additional details, such as the project’s timetable, were not available late last week.

Heavenly Crossroads Salon & Spa‘s La Crosse salon began operating from its new La Crosse location at 3161 Berlin Drive on March 13. Its new building is off Hwy. 16, near the La Crosse Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

Heavenly Crossroads’ La Crosse salon had been operating temporarily in Valley View Mall since September 2021, while its new building was being constructed. It first opened in 2016 as a tenant in the former La Crosse Wellness Center building on Darling Court that now houses the Kwik Trip Kids Learning Center.

Heavenly Crossroads also has a salon in Holmen. For more information about the La Crosse salon, call 608-782-6882 or visit its Facebook page.

Places of the past: 30 La Crosse area restaurants you'll never eat at again (part two) Edwardo's Embers Restaurant Cheddar 'n Ale Mai-Tai Supper Club Winchell's Donut House Taco Bell 1976: New Villa Mr. D's Donuts 1975: Bodega Lunch Club McDonald's Taco John's Taco Village Ponderosa Steak House Shakey's Pizza Fireside Restaurant 1972: Hoffman House Restaurant 1972: Louie Bantle's Restaurant Royale Pie Shop Chicago Beef & Etc. 1971: Kewpee Lunch Bridgeman's Ice Cream 1965: Dog House Restaurant Swiss Chateau Henry's Drive-In 1954: Triangle Cafe 1952: Harmony Cafe South Avenue Cafeteria The Penguin Drive-In TGI Fridays Fat Porcupine Burger Fusion