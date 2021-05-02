Steve Cahalan: Sushi Pirate owners add Chinese, pizza

Simon Wu and his wife, Joolin, opened their Sushi Pirate restaurant in 2012 in the Powell Place building at 200 Main St. in downtown La Crosse, serving Japanese-French fusion cuisine.

They’re about to expand into Chinese cuisine at that location starting on May 11. And they plan to open a second restaurant, Pizza Pirate, soon in the former Kate’s Pizza Amore location at 212 Main St.

Simon said last week that he and his wife have purchased the Hunan Chinese Restaurant business at 318 S. Fourth St., including equipment and recipes. Hunan employees also will be moving to the Sushi Pirate, where starting May 11, customers will be able to choose from both restaurants’ menus.

The Sushi Pirate hasn’t had indoor dining since last March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but continues to offer take-out and delivery.

Simon and Joolin bought the former Kate’s Pizza Amore building on Dec. 31 and hope to open their Pizza Pirate restaurant there around the end of May.

“We’ll have Asian-style pizza” at the Pizza Pirate, Simon said.