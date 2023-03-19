Elsie and Lee Babler, who also own Elsie’s Bar & Grill in Caledonia, Minn., have opened The Crooked Quarter in downtown Caledonia.

The new store opened March 1 and sells such things as antiques, vintage furniture, home decor, apparel, bath products, gift items, art, and local and Minnesota souvenirs.

In December, the Bablers and their friend, Tamiko Hubka-Steele, bought (and later extensively renovated) the building that now houses Tamiko’s Salon at 111 E. Grove St. and The Crooked Quarter at 113 E. Grove St. Three one-bedroom vacation rental apartments above the salon are expected to be ready by May 1.

Elsie is a great-great-

granddaughter of Anton Hosch, who in 1907 bought the not-yet-completed building that had been started by his brother, Valentine Hosch. Anton operated Hosch’s Tavern, now occupied by the salon, and to the rear was the livery stable (now occupied by The Crooked Quarter) where horses were kept. Before the current owners bought it, the building had been vacant for five years.

Elsie now is looking for vendors for The Crooked Quarter Farmers Market, which is planned for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays from May to October, outside the store. “I love Caledonia and I think we need something to bring people here,” she said of the new farmers market, which is scheduled to begin May 20.

The Crooked Quarter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday.

Its grand opening celebration will be April 7-8.

Meanwhile, the Bablers, who have operated Elsie’s Bar & Grill at 226 E. Main St. in Caledonia since 2007, have put that business up for sale. It remains open. “We’re getting to the age where we’re ready to sell and let somebody else carry that on,” Elsie said. “We want to slow down a bit.”

For more information about The Crooked Quarter, call 507-725-1130 or visit www.thecrookedquarter.com.

Meanwhile, Tamiko Hubka-Steele opened Tamiko’s Salon on Jan. 3 at its new location at 111 E. Grove St. in Caledonia.

She started the business in 2006 in downtown Caledonia and since 2007 had been operating it from 525 Old Highway Drive, off Hwy. 44 in Caledonia.

“It’s nice to be back downtown and seeing the changes being made with other buildings in town, too,” Hubka-Steele said.

The salon offers services such as styling, cutting, color, perms, manicures, pedicures, artificial nails, facial waxing, ear piercing and massages. It’s open Monday through Saturday.

Appointments can be made by stopping at the salon or calling 507-725-4247. “We do welcome walk-ins if we have availability,” Hubka-Steele said.

Sara Washburn and Lisa Thibodeau have started Peace by Piece Professional Organizing.

Services include home decluttering and organization, downsizing, do-it-yourself action plans and coaching, moving and renovation preparation, senior relocation and estate clearing. The business also offers other kinds of help, such as running errands and taking care of some things on someone’s to-do list.

“We opened on Sept. 1,” Washburn said. “We do not have a brick-and-mortar office, but we are based out of the Stoddard and La Crosse areas. We offer our services to those in the Coulee Region and surrounding areas, and we are open to traveling.”

“We started the business because we recognized the opportunity is here to help others in our community navigate through piles of clutter, mountains of paperwork, or even unwanted family heirlooms,” Washburn said. “Our biggest goal is to be the best resource that people can rely on to help them move forward through life feeling less stressed, unburdened and more in control —one piece at a time.”

For more information, call 608-620-4947 or visit www.peacebypiecewi.com.

