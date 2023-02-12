More than two years after suspending their catering and food truck business because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact, Nicole and James Elliott have brought The Damn Tasty back to life as a restaurant.

The restaurant at 1217 Caledonia St. in La Crosse — in the former location of the Uptowne Cafe & Bakery, which closed in July 2021 — held its grand opening on Jan. 24, several days after its soft opening.

“Globally inspired” is how Nicole describes the menu at the restaurant, which is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and will eventually expand hours. “We do a lot of foods from around the world.”

Besides items familiar to Americans, the menu also includes such things as Turkish eggs — poached eggs with garlicky herbed yogurt, chili brown butter and dressed greens, served with grilled sourdough bread; and Tuna Nicoise — a French-style tuna sandwich.

Some other popular menu items include ham and potato hash, French toast, kimchi toast, That’s One Tasty Burger! and a vegetarian dish called root down hash. There also are baked goods such as cakes, muffins, cookies and doughnuts, as well as beverages such as coffee drinks, tea, soda pop and fruit smoothies.

The Elliotts started The Damn Tasty in 2015 as a catering business and added a food truck in 2019. They suspended its operation in the summer of 2020 because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We didn’t know what we were going to do,” Nicole said. “So we traveled the country. We didn’t know whether it was going to be a year or two before things would go back to normal.”

After returning to the La Crosse area, the Elliotts saw that the former Uptown Cafe space was available and decided to open a restaurant there. They don’t rule out adding catering in the future.

“It’s just the restaurant for now,” Nicole said. “Eventually we will do some things like corporate box lunches and maybe even expand to doing small events, but it will be awhile.”

For more information, call The Damn Tasty at 608-519-1882 or visit www.thedamntasty.com or Facebook.

An Illinois corporation has purchased the former Macy’s department store property at Valley View Mall in La Crosse for $2.6 million. One of its managers confirmed to me last week that it plans to redevelop the property, but he wasn’t ready to provide details.

Onalaska 9016 LLC, bought the property on Dec. 28 from the Philadelphia-based Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, according to La Crosse County records. The property was not part of the March 2022 foreclosure sale of much of the mall, which PREIT owned and operated.

“We like the real estate and plan to redevelop the former Macy’s property, but we are hesitant to announce any plans before they come due,” Andrew Goodman said. He added that he and Kevin Mottlowitz are managers for Onalaska 9016 LLC.

The two men also are founders and co-managing members of GMX Real Estate Group LLC, a real estate company based in Northbrook, Ill. According to its website, GMX’s principal focus is on development, acquisitions and operations of commercial real estate projects.

The Macy’s store in Valley View Mall closed in 2017. The building later was occupied by a Herberger’s department store, which closed in 2018.

Laura Markham opened The Cut Barbershop and Salon on Feb. 1 in its new location at 113 Fifth Ave. S. in downtown La Crosse. She started her salon in 2017 in its previous location at 3001 State Road in La Crosse.

“I have always loved downtown and saw myself being there at some point,” Markham said of her decision to move to the new location.

She cuts hair for men, women and children and also offers waxing and hair coloring services.

The salon is open Monday through Friday and appointments can be booked online at www.vagaro.com/us04/laurathecut. For more information, call the salon at 608-780-2156 or visit its Facebook or Instagram pages.

