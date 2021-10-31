Steve Cahalan: The Main opens in downtown La Crosse

The Main, a new event venue in the former Crossfire youth center at 422 Main St. in downtown La Crosse, hosted its first events last week.

Local businessmen Ryan Johnson and Mike Gorder bought the building in July 2020, and Matt Mahlum has joined them as managing partner to open The Main.

“They asked me to book bands and try to get cool things and events and weddings, business meetings, conferences, all of those kinds of things, in this space,” Mahlum said.

“We’re business people and want to earn a living and we’re hoping to do that with this space,” Mahlum said. “And we want to bring cool, diverse, inclusive, different events and things to do in town.”

Mahlum said the three also “want to use this space as a means to get as many dollars into the hands of nonprofits as possible.” Concerts and events that The Main promotes will benefit nonprofits, he said. For example, Friday night’s “Deece is Neil” show was a food drive event to benefit The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse.

For more information, call Mahlum at 608-797-5927 or visit The Main’s Facebook page.

Bob and Jenny Heth plan to sell their Heth’s Hardware Hank & Rental store at 32 S. Walnut St. in downtown La Crescent to John Redmond and his sons Tom and Sean, who will operate it as La Crescent Ace Hardware.

The sale is expected to be completed by Nov. 8, John Redmond said Thursday. He and his son Tom live in Lake City, Minn., where the three Redmonds operate Wise Ace Hardware.

The Redmonds also operate Tiger Ace Hardware in Stewartville, Minn. Sean will move from Rochester, Minn., to La Crescent.

John Redmond said he and his sons won’t make major changes to the La Crescent store, which will become their primary store. “We’ll build on what Bob has done,” he said.

By spring, he said, the Redmonds will do some remodeling at the La Crescent store, expand its selection of power tools and switch it to a new paint system that features Benjamin Moore and Clark+Kensington paints.

Bob Heth told me last week that he is ready to retire and thinks the Redmonds will do a good job of operating the La Crescent store.

The Heths bought the business in 1984 from Bob’s parents, Bob and Donna Heth. Bob and Donna had purchased the former Vindal’s Hardware business in La Crescent from Harold Vindal in 1960.

For more information, call the store at 507-895-2522 or visit www.hethhardware.com or the store’s Facebook page.

Owners Jacqueline Allen and her sister, Shelly Olson, opened Affirm Drug Testing Solutions, LLC, on Oct. 18 at 1804 State St., across from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus.

They said Affirm offers confidential DOT and non-DOT drug and alcohol testing services to meet personal or business needs. And it offers private, pre-employment, random selection, reasonable suspicion/cause, post-accident, return to duty or follow-up testing. Walk-in testing is available with no appointment required.

Six- or 10-panel rapid urine drug tests are available. And on-site and on-call testing services are available. Affirm’s testing menu will expand in the near future to include oral/saliva instant tests, hair follicle drug tests and DNA paternity tests.

For more information, call 608-519-5878 or visit www.affirmdrugtesting.com or Facebook.

Coulee Auto has applied to the city for rezoning the former Holy Smokes tobacco and vape shop site at 1103 Rose St. in La Crosse, so it can build what it calls a state-of-the-art auto service facility.

The La Crosse Common Council’s Judiciary & Administration Committee will hold a public hearing on the proposed rezoning from local business district to commercial district at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Southside Neighborhood Center at 1300 S. Sixth St.

The new facility would look much nicer than the current vacant building, which would be razed, the company said in its application. The facility would support Coulee Auto’s used car dealership at 1411 Rose St., it said. For more information about Coulee Auto, visit its Facebook page.

Seth Merten opened Warrior Nutrition on Saturday at 121 S. Marshall St., next to the American Legion post in Caledonia, Minn.

“We’re a healthy energy bar with great healthy alternative options like our energizing Lit Teas that have no crash, and great-tasting meal replacement shakes,” Merten said. He is an Herbalife distributor and Warrior Nutrition’s beverages are made with Herbalife products.

Merten and Ben Lasche opened Impact Nutrition in August 2020 in La Crescent. Merten is the sole owner of Warrior Nutrition.

“I’ve noticed we’ve had a lot of people from Caledonia coming to our location in La Crescent,” Merten said of his decision to open Warrior Nutrition. “And I really like the community.”

Hours at Warrior Nutrition are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday. “I do want to eventually be open on Sundays,” Merten said.

For more information, call 765-404-0072 or visit Warrior Nutrition’s Facebook page.

