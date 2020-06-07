Steve Cahalan The Moonlight Cinema debuts Friday in Viroqua

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Subject to approval at Tuesday’s city council meeting, VARC Inc. at 1133 Nelson Parkway in Viroqua plans to open its new The Moonlight Cinema “pop-up” drive-in outdoor movie theater near its main building on Friday with the 1993 film “The Sandlot.”

On Monday, the Viroqua Plan Commission recommended approving a conditional-use permit for the property. The city council will hold a public hearing on VARC’s request at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Moonlight Cinema would show movies at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, through Aug. 30, on a 17- by 30-foot inflatable screen. Ticket sales will be online. Patrons will be asked not to bring in their own food and beverages, and local vendors will sell food and non-alcoholic beverages on site. Sound will be provided by an FM transmitter, so movie-goers will tune their car radios to listen.

A different family-friendly movie will be shown each night the theater operates, and there will be social distancing measures, said Megan Tully, VARC development manager. “We do have land available to make (the theater) bigger next year if we decide to do it again next year,” she said of the drive-in theater area, which this summer will have room for up to 45 automobiles. It is just south of the main VARC building.