Steve Cahalan The Moonlight Cinema debuts Friday in Viroqua

Subject to approval at Tuesday’s city council meeting, VARC Inc. at 1133 Nelson Parkway in Viroqua plans to open its new The Moonlight Cinema “pop-up” drive-in outdoor movie theater near its main building on Friday with the 1993 film “The Sandlot.”
On Monday, the Viroqua Plan Commission recommended approving a conditional-use permit for the property. The city council will hold a public hearing on VARC’s request at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The Moonlight Cinema would show movies at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, through Aug. 30, on a 17- by 30-foot inflatable screen. Ticket sales will be online. Patrons will be asked not to bring in their own food and beverages, and local vendors will sell food and non-alcoholic beverages on site. Sound will be provided by an FM transmitter, so movie-goers will tune their car radios to listen.
A different family-friendly movie will be shown each night the theater operates, and there will be social distancing measures, said Megan Tully, VARC development manager. “We do have land available to make (the theater) bigger next year if we decide to do it again next year,” she said of the drive-in theater area, which this summer will have room for up to 45 automobiles. It is just south of the main VARC building.
VARC provides a wide array of services to adults and children of varying abilities, Tully said.
She said the nonprofit organization decided to create the cinema because “We saw an opportunity to provide 10 (adult) jobs for the population that we serve” at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in some adults seeing jobs eliminated or hours being reduced. “We also saw restaurant owners had been closed down, so inviting them to be on premise and selling food also was a big motivator. And providing a safe option for families to come together and do something outside of the house, also was a motivator.
“We’re not trying to compete against brick-and-mortar movie theaters,” Tully said, and there are no plans to show first-run movies. For more information, call VARC at 608-637-3934 or visit its Facebook page.
Turisimo Fermentations, a winery owned by Pearl Street Brewery owners Joe Katchever and Tami Plourde, has begun producing its first two flavors of hard seltzer products — cucumber lime and black cherry strawberry.
Its first 12-ounce cans of H2-Uh-Oh Hard Seltzer products are expected to be available by Friday in bars, restaurants and stores in La Crosse and elsewhere in western Wisconsin. “The hard seltzers are on tap now at the (brewery’s) tasting room, David Reay’s (restaurant) and Fox Hollow,” Katchever said.
Turisimo makes its beverages in the same building at 1401 St. Andrew St. that also houses the brewery. Its first three wines — Frontenac gris, Marquette and red cherry red — made their debut about three weeks ago and are available only in the tasting room. Plourde said she hopes the wines will be available elsewhere in cans sometime this summer.
Turisimo began operation in January by making and packaging Hoch Orchard Hard Ciders for sale in Wisconsin, and the ciders also are available in the brewery’s tasting room. Hoch Orchard Hard Cider in Nodine, Minn., makes the ciders for sale in Minnesota. For more information, visit Turisimo’s Facebook page.
L.R. Ross Builders Inc., a custom home building business at 1356 County Road SS in Onalaska, closed with the June 1 retirement of its owners, Kyle and Laura Leppert.
Lee Ross started the business in 1974 and Kyle Leppert began working there in 1982. Kyle and Laura Leppert bought the business in 1991 and continued to have the Crystal Cabinet Works franchise that Ross had.
The Lepperts’ daughter, Lacey Wellsfry, has been the company’s interior designer. She and Tom Filner, who has been a craftsman for L.R. Ross Builders for 18 years, and the Crystal Cabinet Works franchise are moving to Kirchner Custom Builders in La Crosse.
For more information about L.R. Ross Builders, visit www.lrross.com.
DBS Group, LLC, a design-build contractor in Onalaska, started construction in late May on a new 8,500-square-foot professional services center on Darling Court, near the La Crosse Wellness Center and Maplewood Dental, and south of Famous Dave’s restaurant.
Construction is expected to be completed in December, DBS Group President Chris Walters told me last week. The new building at 2942-2950 Darling Court will house M.Y. Life Health Center, Coulee Region Insurance & Financial and Telos Functional & Integrative Medicine.
Tom Laufenberg has decided to retire and not reopen Tom’s Barber Shop, which he had operated for 44 years at 215 Main St. in downtown Onalaska.
Barber shops and hair salons in the state closed March 20 because of a stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Tony Evers that was aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus. They began reopening after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Evers’ order on May 13.
Laufenberg, who is 69, told me last week that he had no plans to retire when he closed his barber shop. But he decided during the shutdown that it was time to retire. “I liked getting up late, staying up late and I could pick the days that I wanted to go fishing,” he said.
Laufenberg, who had been renting his space, said he hopes someone else will open a barber shop there. He began his career as a barber in Evansville, Wis., and moved to Onalaska about three years later.
The Gallery at Grand River Station at 315 S. Third St. is closing with a retirement sale that its manager, Ellen Kallies, is holding from Wednesday through June 24. Sale hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., except Saturday and Sunday hours are by appointment.
Kallies has managed the gallery since 2012 and also operated State Street Gallery at 1804 State St., which moved its remaining inventory to the downtown gallery last November. For more information, visit State Street Gallery’s Facebook page.
