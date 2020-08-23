Steve Cahalan: Treats, scrubs stores open in Valley View Mall

Scrubs Boutique and More, which is based in San Antonio, Texas, has opened its ninth store, in Valley View Mall. It opened Aug. 5 in the former Apricot Lane Boutique space, across from Bath & Body Works.

The new store is the company’s third in Wisconsin. The others are in Eau Claire and Wausau. The chain also has stores in Arkansas, Illinois, Michigan and Texas.

The La Crosse store sells scrubs (the sanitary clothing worn by such people as surgeons, nurses, physicians, veterinarians, nursing home staff and dental staff) as well as such things as stethoscopes, shoes and compression socks. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Store manager Amy Bauer said Scrubs Boutique and More “felt there was a need” for their new La Crosse store, partly because of the number of hospitals and nursing schools in the region.

For more information, call the store at 608-433-4900 or visit www.scrubsbm.com or the chain’s Facebook page.