Steve Cahalan: Treats, scrubs stores open in Valley View Mall

Valley View Mall in La Crosse has two new tenants — Tumstrum’s Treats Emporium and Scrubs Boutique and More.
Tod and Carol Wilson, who also own the PopCon Shop in the mall, opened Tumstrum’s on Monday near the end of the mall food court, in the space formerly occupied by Carroll’s Popcorn & Frozen Yogurt.
Carroll’s opened in the mall in 2014 and closed when the mall temporarily closed March 18 because of Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus. Although the mall reopened May 22, its Carroll’s Popcorn & Frozen Yogurt location never reopened, and the Wilsons decided to lease the space for their new venture.
Tumstrum’s sells a variety of frozen treats, as well as flavored popcorn, soda pop and novelty and specialty candy. It serves several flavors of Dole Whip soft-serve, as well as vanilla, chocolate and a featured flavor soft-serve. The soft serve is available in cones, dishes, floats and sundaes.
“There are eight flavors of Dole Whip, and we’ll be serving all of them on a rotating basis, five at a time,” Tod Wilson said.
The Wilsons operate Tumstrum’s with their daughter, Elizabeth, who is the emporium’s manager. A grand opening celebration is planned for Saturday. For more information, visit Tumstrum’s Facebook page.
Scrubs Boutique and More, which is based in San Antonio, Texas, has opened its ninth store, in Valley View Mall. It opened Aug. 5 in the former Apricot Lane Boutique space, across from Bath & Body Works.
The new store is the company’s third in Wisconsin. The others are in Eau Claire and Wausau. The chain also has stores in Arkansas, Illinois, Michigan and Texas.
The La Crosse store sells scrubs (the sanitary clothing worn by such people as surgeons, nurses, physicians, veterinarians, nursing home staff and dental staff) as well as such things as stethoscopes, shoes and compression socks. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Store manager Amy Bauer said Scrubs Boutique and More “felt there was a need” for their new La Crosse store, partly because of the number of hospitals and nursing schools in the region.
For more information, call the store at 608-433-4900 or visit www.scrubsbm.com or the chain’s Facebook page.
Meanwhile, the Hollister Co. store in Valley View Mall has closed permanently, mall General Manager Jeff Odom said last week. It closed when the mall closed March 18 because of Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order, and never reopened. The store had opened in the mall in 2006.
Odom said a number of Hollister stores have closed. The Hollister chain is a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and sells casual fashions for teens.
Construction is under way on River Town Dental‘s new Holmen clinic at 519 McHugh Road, near the Dickinson Family Funeral Home and north of the Holmen Square shopping center.
The new facility is expected to open next March 1 and will replace the current River Town Dental clinic at 601 McHugh Road. The new 4,900-square-foot, state-of-the-art building will be much larger than the clinic’s current facility. Wieser Brothers General Contractor Inc. in La Crescent is the general contractor for the project.
River Town Dental has been in Holmen since 2002 and also has a clinic at 3143 State Road in La Crosse. For more information, call the Holmen clinic at 608-526-9300 or visit www.rivertowndentalonline.com or Facebook.
Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com or 608-791-8470.
In this Series
From Tribune files: Openings and closings of La Crosse area businesses
-
Steve Cahalan: Treats, scrubs stores open in Valley View Mall
-
Updated
Steve Cahalan: Starbucks to open this winter on city’s South Side
-
Steve Cahalan: Larson’s General opens Monday in downtown La Crosse
- 63 updates
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.