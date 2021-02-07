Steve Cahalan: Tree Huggers Co-op North opens Monday in La Crosse

A second Tree Huggers Co-op store will open Monday in part of the former A-1 Glass Co. building at 1605 Rose St., with lots of CBD (cannabidiol) products.
The new Tree Huggers Co-op North store is owned by Brent Welch, Dillon Beyer and Ryan Johnson.
Welch and Sara Viner own the Tree Huggers Co-op store at 312 S. Fourth St. in downtown La Crosse, which will continue.
“We’re focusing on the health and wellness aspects, with a lot of CBD products” at the new north store, Beyer said. The new store has a wellness room where people can consult with staff members about those products.
“We’ll also have some Tree Huggers merchandise like T-shirts and hoodies” at the new store, Beyer said.
Hours at the new store will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call the north store at 608-519-0007 or visit www.treehuggersco-op.com or the stores’ Facebook page.
A-1 Glass Co. moved to 1236 Clinton St. last April.
Sweet Valley Artisans vendor marketplace opened Tuesday at 219 Central Ave., along Hwy. 14/61 in downtown Coon Valley.
It’s owned by Dave Hirsch, and Steve and Linda Schulte. Linda also owns Valley Fudge & Candy, which makes its candy in a connecting building and which has a retail area in the marketplace.
“Sweet Valley Artisans is a vendor marketplace featuring handcrafted items, repurposed furniture and vintage items, and repurposed items and decor, as well as handmade local fudge and other locally-sourced specialty foods,” Linda said.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and closed Monday.
For more information, call Sweet Valley Artisans at 608-452-2111 or visit its Facebook page.
New owner Kay Mazza has temporarily closed the Elite Repeat Consignment & More shop at 1006 S. 19th St. in the Jackson Plaza shopping center for renovations, and plans to reopen it sometime this spring.
Mazza became the shop’s new owner on Feb. 1. She took over from Sue Hill, who operated it for about 20 years before retiring. Hill purchased the business from Betty Weber, who started it about 14 years before that.
Mazza, who has about 40 years of retail experience, said her first retail job was at the candy counter of the former Major Rexall Drug store, in the space now occupied by Elite Repeat.
Hill said Elite Repeat has been selling gently-worn higher-end women’s clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry, furniture and home decor.
Mazza said she plans to add men’s clothing, shoes and accessories, and small gifts, to the consignment shop’s merchandise lines. For more information while the store is renovated, email eliterepeatlacrosse@gmail.com or visit its Facebook page.
Dr. Cheng Her has opened Telos Functional and Integrative Medicine LLC at 2950 Darling Court in La Crosse. It’s in a new building near the La Crosse Wellness Center, Pizza Ranch and Maplewood Dental buildings.
Her began scheduling telemedicine (virtual) consultations on Dec. 2 and now also accepts on-site, in-person consultations. For now, hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 pm. Tuesday and Thursday.
Her owns the practice and said he practices functional, integrative and culinary medicine. Functional is an individualized, client-centered, science-based, systems biology-based approach that allows the doctor and client to work together to address the underlying causes of disease and promote wellness.
Integrative is healing-oriented and takes account of the whole person, including all aspects of lifestyle. Culinary blends the art of food and cooking with the science of medicine.
Her, who prefers to be known as Dr. Cheng, was on the staff in the Department of Family Medicine at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse for 18 years before setting out to build Telos. For more information, call Telos at 608-790-9292 or visit www.telosfxnlmed.com.
