Steve Cahalan: Tree Huggers Co-op North opens Monday in La Crosse

It’s owned by Dave Hirsch, and Steve and Linda Schulte. Linda also owns Valley Fudge & Candy, which makes its candy in a connecting building and which has a retail area in the marketplace.

“Sweet Valley Artisans is a vendor marketplace featuring handcrafted items, repurposed furniture and vintage items, and repurposed items and decor, as well as handmade local fudge and other locally-sourced specialty foods,” Linda said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and closed Monday.

For more information, call Sweet Valley Artisans at 608-452-2111 or visit its Facebook page.

New owner Kay Mazza has temporarily closed the Elite Repeat Consignment & More shop at 1006 S. 19th St. in the Jackson Plaza shopping center for renovations, and plans to reopen it sometime this spring.

Mazza became the shop’s new owner on Feb. 1. She took over from Sue Hill, who operated it for about 20 years before retiring. Hill purchased the business from Betty Weber, who started it about 14 years before that.