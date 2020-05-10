Steve Cahalan: True North Chiropractic to open in Onalaska

Doctors of chiropractic C.J. Castellano and Nicole Pleggenkuhle plan to open their new True North Chiropractic practice this summer in Suite 105 at 923 12th Ave. S. in Onalaska, in the building that also houses Misty’s Dance Unlimited and the Zen and Pow Studio.
“Our target date (to open) is mid-July,” Castellano said last week. He and Pleggenkuhle have started to take appointments.
Castellano is a native of Auburndale, Wis., and received bachelor’s degrees in kinesiology and business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. His fiancee, Pleggenkuhle, is a native of Sumner, Iowa, and has a bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa.
The couple met while attending the Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa, where both graduated last October. They plan to marry in August 2021. They postponed their wedding by nearly a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. “We felt like it was the right decision to make sure everyone could enjoy the day,” Castellano said of delaying their wedding.
Castellano said he and Pleggenkuhle chose Onalaska for their practice partly because it’s reasonably close to both of their families, and because they love the Coulee Region. “We find it beautiful and it has a lot of things that we like to do,” and is a good place to raise a family, he said.
Castellano said he and Pleggenkuhle also felt there was a need in the area for chiropractors – such as themselves — who use the torque release technique, which is a newer technique.
For more information, call True North Chiropractic at 608-403-5551 or visit www.truenorthlax.com or the practice’s Facebook page.
Owner Jerry Den Boer has moved his Benefit Advisors Insurance Agency and his Bluffview Insurance Agency from 560 Lester Ave. in Onalaska to the former Bakalars Arts building at 2123 S. 13th St. on the South Side of La Crosse. The agencies opened in their new location April 30.
“We needed more room because we expanded,” Den Boer said of his decision to buy and remodel the building. “The building size was exactly what we were looking for.”
“We are a one-stop shop,” Den Boer said of his agencies. “Benefit Advisors handles group and individual health, life, disability, dental and vision” insurance. “Bluffview Insurance Agency handles business and personal lines” such as auto and home insurance.
“We are an independent agent and contract with a number of insurance carriers,” he said. “Our No. 1 goal is to work for our customers finding affordable insurance to fit their needs.”
Den Boer started Benefit Advisors in 2007 and he started Bluffview about six years later. He plans to hold some sort of event, such as an open house or grand opening celebration, at the new location after coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.
Hours for both agencies are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Additional hours are available by appointment.
For more information, call 608-779-0633 or visit www.benefitadvisorsinsuranceagency.com or www.bluffviewinsurance.com or Benefit Advisors’ Facebook page.
Owners of Maxwell-White Plumbing at W3032 County Road B east of West Salem have started a sister business, Maxwell-White Water Conditioning, LLC, with their purchase of Affordable Water Conditioning at 928 Main St. in Onalaska in January.
The new sister business operates from the same Maxwell-White Plumbing facility on County Road B. Maxwell-White Water Conditioning offers sales, installation and service for water conditioning products such as water softeners, iron eliminators, acid neutralizers, reverse osmosis systems and filtering systems.
“We service all makes and models of water conditioning equipment,” said Bill White, president of both corporations. He and the late Carl Maxwell started Maxwell-White Plumbing in 1994.
Hours for both businesses are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call 608-781-8088 or visit www.maxwell-white.com/water-conditioning.html or Facebook.
