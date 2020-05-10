Steve Cahalan: True North Chiropractic to open in Onalaska

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Doctors of chiropractic C.J. Castellano and Nicole Pleggenkuhle plan to open their new True North Chiropractic practice this summer in Suite 105 at 923 12th Ave. S. in Onalaska, in the building that also houses Misty’s Dance Unlimited and the Zen and Pow Studio.

“Our target date (to open) is mid-July,” Castellano said last week. He and Pleggenkuhle have started to take appointments.

Castellano is a native of Auburndale, Wis., and received bachelor’s degrees in kinesiology and business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. His fiancee, Pleggenkuhle, is a native of Sumner, Iowa, and has a bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa.

The couple met while attending the Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa, where both graduated last October. They plan to marry in August 2021. They postponed their wedding by nearly a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. “We felt like it was the right decision to make sure everyone could enjoy the day,” Castellano said of delaying their wedding.