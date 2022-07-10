Steve Cahalan: Two brothers start Taco Broz food truck in La Crosse

Two brothers who were born in Mexico and raised in Arcadia, Wis., have started their Muy Caliente Taco Broz food truck, which serves Mexican cuisine on weekdays on a vacant lot in the 400 block of Jay Street in downtown La Crosse – except when it’s at an event.

Eric and Cristian Donjuan began serving from their food truck – which is best known simply as Taco Broz – in early June. It’s one of the vendors in the new monthly Fourth Fridays event held in Riverside Park by the Greater La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce, and was a vendor at La Crosse’s Riverfest celebration earlier this month.

Eric still lives in Arcadia and Cristian lives in Onalaska.

“We wanted to bring to La Crosse what we grew up with, with a more trendy touch,” Eric said in an interview during Riverfest. Some of the food truck’s most popular items include asada fries – crinkle-cut french fries topped with cheese, steak, guacamole and sour cream – and birria tacos, made with shredded beef. The food truck’s menu also includes such things as other kinds of tacos, quesadillas, house chips, burritos, burrito bowls, nachos, rice, beans, ice cream and churros.

Taco Broz’s usual hours on Jay Street are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit its Facebook page.

Tami Rae Melcher bought a home in La Crosse earlier this year and brought her Estate Sales by Tami Rae business to La Crosse from Viroqua. “I’ve also made several additions to the services I provide,” she said.

Melcher has begun to offer subscriptions on her website, where people can sign up at no cost to receive emails that provide them with the time, date and place for an upcoming private sale. “Ninety percent of my sales are private” now, she said. But she also continues to conduct public sales.

Melcher also now offers cleanout services for properties that need to be emptied, such as hoarder homes. She continues to offer services for residential, farm and commercial properties.

“I often donate leftovers to Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore and local charities,” Melcher said.

“If you’re selling it all, or downsizing, we can help,” Melcher said. She added “Don’t toss anything away until you call Tami Rae. We can recycle so much and haul junk to the dump.”

For more information, call her at 608-387-6613 or visit http://estatesalesbytamirae.com.

Ryan Blexrud has started Crooked Creek Small Engine at 13909 Hillside Road, about 4 miles south of Brownsville, Minn.

Blexrud opened his home-based business in April. “I am currently working out of a three-car garage,” he said. “A shop is to be built in the future.”

Blexrud said Crooked Creek Small Engine offers everything from tune-ups to engine overhauls. “We work on anything with a small engine, such as lawn mowers, trimmers, chainsaws, brush hogs, pressure washers, tillers, small utility tractors, snowblowers and more,” he said. He offers pick-up and delivery for a fee, depending on the location.

As for products he sells, Blexrud said, “I currently have a small parts inventory but can get anything needed within a couple days usually. I am also selling some used equipment such as push mowers, riders and snowblowers. I plan on selling new Cub Cadet equipment in the future.”

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. He prefers that customers call ahead to make an appointment, but said that is not necessary.

For more information, call 608-397-3899 or visit Crooked Creek’s Facebook page.