Steve Cahalan: Villa Pizzeria opens in Sparta

Seth and Ashley Peters will open The Villa Pizzeria and Restaurant on Wednesday in the former Italiano’s Pizzeria and Restaurant location at 142 N. Water St. in downtown Sparta.
The West Salem couple purchased the Pizza Villa restaurant in downtown West Salem in August 2019 and plan to continue operating it. Earlier this year, they bought the former Italiano’s business and building in Sparta, which closed late last winter.
Seth said that because of the coronavirus pandemic, his new Sparta restaurant will open with a limited menu of pizzas, lasagna, appetizers and desserts. “The only pasta option we are offering at this point is our lasagna,” he said.
“We will offer carry-out, curbside and delivery” but not inside dining, when the restaurant opens, Seth said. “Customers will be able to walk in and pick up their orders.” The restaurant will have its own delivery drivers, he said.
Hours initially will be 3:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday; 3:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and closed Monday and Tuesday.
A full menu and full bar and dining room services will be available when the restaurant holds its grand opening, which Seth hopes will be in March or April, “COVID permitting.”
For more information, call the Sparta restaurant at 608-269-6393 or visit www.thevillasparta.com or Facebook.
Downtown Mainstreet Inc.’s offices moved Monday from 500 Main St. to the former Crossfire youth center location at 422 Main St. in downtown La Crosse.
An open house at DMI’s new digs will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
“The space we were renting was larger than we needed,” DMI Executive Director Terry Bauer said of the move. “Our space at 422 Main St. is a better fit for us.”
Bauer, who recently became the organization’s executive director, said a new team is in place at DMI, including Director Laurie A. Cafe.
Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. “We ask that any visitors to our office wear a mask and practice safe distancing,” Bauer said.
Bauer said DMI works to ensure ongoing economic development while cultivating a revitalized downtown as a place to own a business, work, shop and reside.
For more information, call DMI at 608-784-0440 or visit www.lacrossedowntown.com or DMI’s Facebook page.
Tracey Holzwarth opened her Big River K9 Grooming food and supplies business Nov. 5 in its new location, the former Tom’s Barber Shop at 215 Main St. in downtown Onalaska.
Holzwarth grooms dogs and will begin selling quality food, treats, toys and other supplies over the coming year. “The food and supplies will be mainly for dogs, but I probably will have some cat stuff,” she said. “Like food and litter, etc.”
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday by appointment. Grooming customers can call, text, or walk in to schedule an appointment.
“I started my grooming career at a vet clinic in Caledonia, Minn., about 10 years ago,” Holzwarth said. “Two years later, I took a grooming position at Wags & Whiskers in the Village Shopping Center, where I groomed for eight years.” She started Big River K9 Grooming last March inside the Fun Fur Pets daycare and boarding facility in La Crosse.
Holzwarth said she moved her business to the Onalaska location because “I have been looking for my own space, so that I could include retail sales along with grooming.”
For more information, call 608-780-1593 or visit Facebook.
