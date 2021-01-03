Steve Cahalan: Villa Pizzeria opens in Sparta

Seth and Ashley Peters will open The Villa Pizzeria and Restaurant on Wednesday in the former Italiano’s Pizzeria and Restaurant location at 142 N. Water St. in downtown Sparta.

The West Salem couple purchased the Pizza Villa restaurant in downtown West Salem in August 2019 and plan to continue operating it. Earlier this year, they bought the former Italiano’s business and building in Sparta, which closed late last winter.

Seth said that because of the coronavirus pandemic, his new Sparta restaurant will open with a limited menu of pizzas, lasagna, appetizers and desserts. “The only pasta option we are offering at this point is our lasagna,” he said.

“We will offer carry-out, curbside and delivery” but not inside dining, when the restaurant opens, Seth said. “Customers will be able to walk in and pick up their orders.” The restaurant will have its own delivery drivers, he said.

Hours initially will be 3:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday; 3:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and closed Monday and Tuesday.

A full menu and full bar and dining room services will be available when the restaurant holds its grand opening, which Seth hopes will be in March or April, “COVID permitting.”