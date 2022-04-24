Steve Cahalan: Wags & Whiskers expands to Onalaska

Mark Woida plans to open his second Wags & Whiskers pet food and supplies store next Sunday, May 1, in the front part of the Sun Room Tanning storefront at 224 Sand Lake Road in Onalaska.

He also is buying the tanning business effective June 1, and will operate it under its current name.

Woida said the second Wags & Whiskers will occupy about as much space as the original one at 1603 S. Losey Blvd. in the Village Shopping Center in La Crosse. He will continue to operate the original store, which he bought in March 2020 from Bill and Becky Byron, who started the business in October 2011.

Like the La Crosse store, he said, his Onalaska store will supply dog and cat owners with quality pet food and treats that will help the animals maintain a healthy lifestyle, and also will sell such supplies as collars, leashes and toys.

His La Crosse store rents spaces to two grooming businesses, one that grooms cats and dogs and the other that grooms dogs. Woida said the new Onalaska location will not have grooming services, at least for now.

Woida said hours he plans to offer at the new Onalaska location will be Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Wags & Whiskers and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the tanning business; Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Wags & Whiskers and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the tanning business; Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at both; and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at both.

Woida also is a real estate agent with Keller Williams Premier Realty in Onalaska.

The telephone number for the new Onalaska Wags & Whiskers location will be 608-519-1174. For more information, visit https://wagsandwhiskerslax.com or Facebook.

Kim Low and Ashley Eckblad, who have operated their A&K Curbside Couture fashion boutique truck since last June, opened a storefront on April 14 in Suite B-101, on the first floor near the Boot Hill Pub, at 1501 St. Andrew St. in the former LaCrosse Footwear factory building.

Their boutique truck is their main business, Low said last week. She and Eckblad had been renting storage space in the former footwear factory and the storefront space became available, she said.

The store won’t be open on days when the truck is selling merchandise. “When the truck is out, most of this (merchandise) will be on the truck” rather than in the store, Low said.

The truck began its 2022 season last week. It sells apparel, purses, handbags, hats, jewelry, belts and many upcycled items that are handmade locally. It sells at events, near businesses and can be booked for private activities such as bridal showers and family picnics.

Their new storefront also sells the creations of two local vendors, one of whom makes jewelry and the other who makes dog leashes. “We hope to get additional vendors in here,” Low said.

For more information about truck events and store hours, call 507-250-5370 or visit A&K’s Facebook page. Low and Eckblad also plan to start a website sometime this year that will offer online sales.

O’Brien Physical Therapy and Wellness opened March 7 at its new location at 3208 State Road in La Crosse.

It will hold a grand opening celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, with live music, the Taco Town food cart and door prizes.

“I have been in business since 2016 but just recently expanded to my new location,” owner Jill O’Brien said. ”I had previously been renting a small treatment room and now have my own clinic.”

She is a doctor of physical therapy and started her career in 2003. O’Brien received a bachelor’s degree in exercise and sport science from Iowa State University, a master’s degree in physical therapy from the University of Iowa and a doctor of physical therapy degree from Washington University in St. Louis.

O’Brien said her physical therapy and wellness clinic focuses on assessing and treating the individual by taking a multi-system approach. “We discuss their nutrition, their activity habits, their occupation or what their body and mind do throughout the day, their daily stressors, their sleep patterns, their hormones, etc.,” she said. “We use that information to develop a treatment plan which will promote long-term improvement in their symptoms.”

The clinic offers pelvic health physical therapy, treatment of general orthopedic conditions, visceral mobilization, dry needling, pediatric pelvic health, pediatric physical therapy and personal training services.

For more information, call 608-668-6700 or visit www.obrienphysicaltherapy.net or the clinic’s Facebook page.

Meraki Cafe & Curio Shoppe at 119 N. Water St. in downtown Sparta has closed.

The business opened in November 2020 and announced its closing in an April 14 post on its Facebook page that said “We closed Meraki today. Why? Slow days/months, great employees pursuing careers, 0 time off. With much love and gratitude!”

In a post last week, Meraki said it has set up an online coffee store at www.merakisparta.com. For more information, visit its Facebook page.

Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0