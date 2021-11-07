Steve Cahalan : Weekly business recap

A&K Curbside Couture, LLC, which operates what its owners call a “hip fashion boutique truck,” opened a pop-up shop last week in Suite 517 in Holmen Square at 500 N. Holmen Drive in Holmen that will be open during November and December.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the shop, where Curbside is sharing space with other vendors.

Kim Low of Dresbach, Minn., said she and her business partner, Ashley Eckblad of La Crosse, hope to have a storefront near the Boot Hill Pub in the former LaCrosse Footwear building in January. “We will resume truck services in the spring, bringing fashions to other locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota,” she said.

Curbside’s fashion boutique truck began selling merchandise in June at local vendor shows, farmers markets and other events.

Curbside sells apparel, purses/handbags, hats, jewelry, belts and many upcycled items that are handmade locally, Low said. “Currently, we cater to young misses, ladies, plus-size and have some unisex items that would be favorable to both men and women,” she said. “We also carry upcycled items using beer caps and labels that may intrigue men.”

Low said she and Eckblad hope to partner with other area businesses for events. “We also hope to cater to individuals, holding events at their home for a personal buying experience,” she said.

For more information, call 507-250-5370 or 608-317-5469 or visit Curbside’s Facebook page. The business soon will have a website.

Trisha Schmitz and her sister, Heidi Lydon, have opened Schmitz Fits men’s boutique in Sparta, after Schmitz had to buy clothes for her boyfriend and couldn’t find anything she wanted in town.

The store opened Sept. 24 in Suite 550 of the RBI Entities building (formerly the Carlisle building) at 402 S. Black River St. It’s on the south side of the building, which is just north of a Family Dollar store.

Schmitz Fits sells men’s apparel, accessories, soaps, beard oil and some of Lydon’s artwork. It eventually also will carry women’s and children’s apparel and accessories, Schmitz said. During the month of November, it will sell some women’s clothing from Midwest Apricity Boutique, an area women’s boutique.

Schmitz said Schmitz Fits will have regular hours once she moves her T’s Creations hair salon into part of the space from its current location a few miles from Sparta. She has operated the salon for two years and hopes to move it to the Schmitz Fits space within a month.

Schmitz Fits’ hours this week are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Lydon is an Edward Jones financial advisor in Sparta.

For updates on hours and other information, call Schmitz at 608-487-5984 or Lyndon at 608-487-5985 or visit the store’s Facebook page. Schmitz said their business soon will have a website with online shopping.

Owner Ryan Mitby recently opened The Waste Not Thrift Store at 2115 Ward Ave., across the street from the Marcus La Crosse Cinema movie theater complex in La Crosse.

“We have a little of everything,” said his mother, Stacy Mitby, who helps Ryan run the business. The store, which opened Aug. 27, sells such things as vintage/retro T-shirts, DVDs, compact discs, viny records, shoes, apparel, sports memorabilia, collectibles and antiques, she said.

“We have mostly used (merchandise), but a lot of it is new,” Stacy Mitby said. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday. The store probably will have extended hours during the holiday season, Stacy Mitby said.

“There’s so much waste in the world, and this helps keep stuff out of the landfill,” she said of opening the new store. “And this helps people have nice things and get a good bang for their buck.”

For more information, call 608-860-0665.

Sisters Stephanie Ross and Cathryn Howland have started Small Business Sister Circle, which will host a Women in Business Conference from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 18 at Misty’s Dance Unlimited at 923 12th Ave. S. in Onalaska.

Ross and Howland said they launched Sister Circle during the summer to bring together young female entrepreneurs from the Coulee Region. They said Sister Circle provides support, resources, coaching, connection and all the confidence and community that young women in business need to grow themselves and their business.

Ross owns Zen and Pow Studio in Onalaska, and Howland is a realtor at eXp Realty.

Some of the conference speakers will include Brittany Styles, Alana Hess and keynote speaker Misty Lown. Speakers will discuss such things as branding and marketing, sales strategies, systems and growing sustainably.

For cost and more information, visit https://sistercircle.co/home to register or call 608-797-3616 or visit Sister Circle’s Facebook page.

