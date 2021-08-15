Steve Cahalan: West Salem businesses switch spaces

Two businesses that occupy a building in downtown West Salem have been switching spaces.
Le Coulee Cheese Castle opened June 10 in its new location at 110 S. Leonard St. It had been next door at 112 S. Leonard St., where Salem Floral LLC soon will be.
Salem Floral has continued to do business from the rear of the 110 S. Leonard St. storefront while its new space is being remodeled.
Nick Miller, who owns the building and Le Coulee Cheese Castle, said his larger new location allowed him to improve customer flow and provided a much-needed back-room area for gift box assembly during the holiday season.
Miller’s store is best known for its Wisconsin cheeses, said Miller, who has owned the business since 2003. But it’s also known for ice cream and candy, other food products, gift items and Wisconsin souvenirs. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information about Miller’s store, call 608-786-2811 or visit www.lecouleecheese.net or the store’s Facebook page.
“I never shut down” while Salem Floral LLC’s new location is being remodeled, said Joanne Stanek, who started her floral business in 1979 in West Salem. She moved it to 110 S. Leonard St. in 1980.
“My focus is a large selection of green and blooming plants and fresh flowers,” Stanek said of her business.
“I’ve had it for 42 years,” Stanek said. She added that despite the COVID-19 pandemic “Last year was probably one of the busiest years that I’ve had. That was because people couldn’t see other people, and wanted to send them something” such as flowers.
For more information, call Salem Floral LLC at 608-786-2390 or visit www.salemfloralandgifts.com.
A Skechers Outlet footwear store opened a week ago in the former Gap Factory Store location at 9402 Hwy. 16, between Target and Kohl’s, in the Pralle Center in Onalaska. The Gap store closed in January 2020.
The new store’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Skechers is headquartered in the Los Angeles suburb of Manhattan Beach, Calif.
For more information about its new Onalaska store, call 608-394-2033 or visit https://local.skechers.com/wi/onalaska/1163.
Owner Kelly Gardner will hold a grand opening celebration Thursday through Saturday at her new Create Happy shop at 19921 W. Gale Ave. in downtown Galesville.
The celebration’s hours will be noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The celebration will include food trucks, a caricature artist, a meet-and-greet with local royalty, a pot-your-own-plant workshop, kid and family activities and door prizes.
“Create Happy sells handmade jewelry and accessories made from repurposed and upcycled things,” Gardner said. “We take broken things and make them whole and beautiful again.” Gardner, who opened the shop in February, makes what she sells.
Regular store hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday through Tuesday. For more information, call the store at 608-406-4818 or visit www.createhappywi.com or Facebook.
