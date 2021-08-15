Steve Cahalan: West Salem businesses switch spaces

Two businesses that occupy a building in downtown West Salem have been switching spaces.

Le Coulee Cheese Castle opened June 10 in its new location at 110 S. Leonard St. It had been next door at 112 S. Leonard St., where Salem Floral LLC soon will be.

Salem Floral has continued to do business from the rear of the 110 S. Leonard St. storefront while its new space is being remodeled.

Nick Miller, who owns the building and Le Coulee Cheese Castle, said his larger new location allowed him to improve customer flow and provided a much-needed back-room area for gift box assembly during the holiday season.

Miller’s store is best known for its Wisconsin cheeses, said Miller, who has owned the business since 2003. But it’s also known for ice cream and candy, other food products, gift items and Wisconsin souvenirs. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday.

For more information about Miller’s store, call 608-786-2811 or visit www.lecouleecheese.net or the store’s Facebook page.