Steve Cahalan: Whiskey River Bar & Grill opens in West Salem

“I am a local hair stylist and organic salon owner, working and serving from my heart and making major differences in the industry, through philanthropic and sustainable activities,” Anderson said. She specializes in hair loss/thinning hair and gray root coverage. She offers such services as ammonia-free hair color, Scandinavian treatments, organic keratin straightening, haircuts and facial waxing.

Anderson said she will host a Women’s Professional Clothing Closet at the salon, to help prepare women going back into the workforce after living in local shelters. She also will host an In Salon event providing complementary hair and makeup, choice of wardrobe, photo shoot and resume building. “I also plan to hold in-person hair tutorial classes for mothers of biracial children, as well as fathers who’d like to learn to style their daughter’s hair,” she said.

Anderson said she has been in the hair business for about 20 years and started her own salon in 2018 to grow as a stylist, branch out and give back to the community.

Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Customers are required to book appointments online at www.amyelizabethhairdesign.schedulista.com.