Steve Cahalan: Whiskey River Bar & Grill opens in West Salem

Rick and Tiffany Johnson opened the Whiskey River Bar & Grill on Thursday in the former JT’s Longshots Bar & Grill location at 153 S. Leonard St. in downtown West Salem.
The new business has a full bar and its kitchen is expected to open in November. “We will start fairly basic with appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, wraps and a few specials,” Tiffany said. “We will enlarge our menu shortly after we open our kitchen.”
Whiskey River also will have live music on weekends — typically on Friday and Saturday evenings, Tiffany said.
“I have been in the bar and restaurant business for 18 years,” she said. “We felt that this is the next adventure for us.”
During October, Whiskey River will be open from 5 p.m. to close Monday through Friday and will open at 11 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. “Hours will expand greatly when our kitchen is up and going,” Tiffany said.
The Johnsons bought and extensively remodeled the building. For more information, visit Whiskey River’s Facebook page.
Amy Elizabeth Hair Design opened Sept. 21 at its new location at 301 Main St. in downtown Onalaska. Amy Anderson owns the business, which previously was at 224 Sand Lake Road. She only uses organic products.
“I am a local hair stylist and organic salon owner, working and serving from my heart and making major differences in the industry, through philanthropic and sustainable activities,” Anderson said. She specializes in hair loss/thinning hair and gray root coverage. She offers such services as ammonia-free hair color, Scandinavian treatments, organic keratin straightening, haircuts and facial waxing.
Support Local Journalism
Anderson said she will host a Women’s Professional Clothing Closet at the salon, to help prepare women going back into the workforce after living in local shelters. She also will host an In Salon event providing complementary hair and makeup, choice of wardrobe, photo shoot and resume building. “I also plan to hold in-person hair tutorial classes for mothers of biracial children, as well as fathers who’d like to learn to style their daughter’s hair,” she said.
Anderson said she has been in the hair business for about 20 years and started her own salon in 2018 to grow as a stylist, branch out and give back to the community.
Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Customers are required to book appointments online at www.amyelizabethhairdesign.schedulista.com.
The salon’s grand opening celebration will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, with salon tours and retail sales available.
For more information, call 608-406-5751 or visit www.amyelizabethhairdesign.com or the salon’s Facebook page.
Kari Davidson opened Blush by Kari on Sept. 24 in its new location in the north end of the Westby State Bank building at 100 N. Main St. in downtown Westby. The bank, which is a branch of the Bank of Ontario, opened Sept. 22.
Davidson started her business in April 2019 and before its recent move had been operating it in a milkhouse attached to the barn on her hobby farm. Davidson said she moved it to the new location because “It just got bigger. And I didn’t have room for all of the clothes.” In the new location, Blush by Kari has a larger selection of women’s and girls’ apparel than it had before, and also sells shoes and accessories.
It also offers such services and products as airbrush tanning, airbrush make-up, nails, jewelry, small gifts and spa products.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 608-769-0267 or visit www.blushbykari.com or Facebook.
Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com or 608-791-8470.
Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com or 608-791-8470.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.