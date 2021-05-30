Steve Cahalan: Wisconsin Clothing Co. to open in downtown La Crosse

Wisconsin Clothing Co., which mainly sells Wisconsin-themed athleisure apparel, plans to open its second retail store in mid- to late July, at 413 Jay St. in downtown La Crosse.

“We sell men’s, women’s and youth clothing such as T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants, jackets and hats,” said Corey Kaiser, who owns the business with his sister, Amanda Kaiser. Based in Kieler, Wis., a small community northeast of Dubuque, Iowa, It also sells corporate apparel and some Wisconsin-themed decor.

“All of our (apparel) designs are made to represent the great state of Wisconsin,” Kaiser said last week.

The new store also will sell some athleisure apparel with La Crosse-area themes. Athleisure is a style of clothing that can be worn as athletic apparel but also is suitable for casual, everyday wear.

Besides retail sales at its Kieler store, Wisconsin Clothing Co. also sells online and will wholesale apparel to other retailers. Kaiser said he and his sister wanted to take the next step and open a second store in a larger community. “We felt La Crosse fit the bill for us,” he said. “We love the feel of La Crosse and the feel of its downtown.”