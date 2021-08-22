Steve Cahalan: Wisconsin Clothing opens downtown

Hours at the new La Crosse store are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and closed Monday. For more information, visit www.wisconsinclothingco.com or Facebook.

Mason Purtell and Lauralyn Rosenberger have opened the Rhythm Bakery in the former Bard Bread & Pastry location at 113 S. Main St. in downtown Viroqua.

They said their sourdough bakery uses all-local grains and ingredients in its breads, crackers, cakes and pastries.

“And we will begin selling sourdough pizzas at and after our grand opening” which will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Magpie Gelato, in the front of the building that’s also home to the bakery, Rosenberger said. The bakery will have weekly pizza nights from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays at Magpie Gelato, starting Sept. 2.