Steve Cahalan: WWBIC opens regional office in La Crosse

The Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. will hold a grand opening open house Monday in its new Southwest Region office in the former BMO Harris Bank branch office at 3500 State Road 16, in front of Valley View Mall in La Crosse. The bank office closed last April.
Monday’s event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a short program that begins at noon. The public is invited to visit with WWBIC’s leadership team and learn about the statewide economic development corporation’s services. Attendees can RSVP at http://bit.ly/WWBICSW.
WWBIC supports entrepreneurs with entrepreneurship education, training programs, lending, coaching and financial wellness services. It says it focuses on individuals who face barriers in accessing traditional financing or resources, in particular women, people of color, veterans and low-income individuals.
The new La Crosse office will serve the organization’s Southwest Region, which includes Crawford, Grant, Juneau, Iowa, La Crosse, Lafayette, Monroe, Richland and Vernon counties. The office is funded with a grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
For more information, call the Southwest Region office at 608-668-4400 or visit www.wwbic.com or the organization’s Facebook page.
Two businesses have moved to new locations in Holmen, from a building that’s being razed to make way for a new WNB Financial bank office at the southwest corner of Hale Drive and Holmen Drive in Holmen. I reported on the bank’s plans a few weeks ago.
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held July 13 for the new bank building, which WNB Financial officials hope will open in February.
Doggie Zen & Den, one of the businesses that moved, opened June 2 in Unit 10 at 1805 Granary St., in a new business condominium development west of the Holmen Cheese plant, on the far North Side of Holmen.
Patience Renning has operated the dog grooming and boarding business since it began in December 2015 in the building that’s being razed at 1506 Cole Court in Holmen. She said it provides such grooming services as cut/trim, bathing, nail trim, nail art, ear cleaning, teeth brushing, glands and pet perfumes/colognes.
Grooming services are available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Boarding hours vary to accommodate the need, Renning said.
Renning said her goal in starting the business was to provide a higher-quality spa experience for dogs. “No other pet is revered the way dogs are, and we wanted to raise the standards in the services offered for them without the outrageous pricing one may think, or traveling necessary to do so,” she said.
Renning plans to hold a grand reopening celebration sometime in late summer. For more information, call 608-399-3500 or visit https://zenandden.wixsite.com/zenandden or Doggie Zen & Den’s Facebook page.
J&K Nails opened May 27 at its new location in Suite B at 601 McHugh Road in Holmen. It’s in the same building as KA Salon.
The nail salon had been at 1506 Cole Court for about a year.
James Nguyen, who with Kathy Yang owns the business, said hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and closed Sunday.
For more information, call the nail salon at 608-399-1448 or visit its Facebook page.
Collin and Natasha Olerud have purchased Codgers Bar at 301 Depot St. in Chaseburg from Joe and Ann Berra, who had owned it since 2015. The Oleruds’ first day as owners was June 18.
Collin Olerud said he and his wife plan a grand reopening celebration for July 17.
The new owners plan no major changes in the busIness, Collin Olerud said. He will continue to be a salesman at the Auto and Toy Trader trailer dealership in West Salem, and Natasha will continue to be an X-ray technician at Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse.
Hours are 3 to 7 p.m. Monday; 3 p.m. to close on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m. to close Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 608-483-2100 or visit the bar’s Facebook page.
Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com.