Steve Cahalan: WWBIC opens regional office in La Crosse

Two businesses have moved to new locations in Holmen, from a building that’s being razed to make way for a new WNB Financial bank office at the southwest corner of Hale Drive and Holmen Drive in Holmen. I reported on the bank’s plans a few weeks ago.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held July 13 for the new bank building, which WNB Financial officials hope will open in February.

Doggie Zen & Den, one of the businesses that moved, opened June 2 in Unit 10 at 1805 Granary St., in a new business condominium development west of the Holmen Cheese plant, on the far North Side of Holmen.

Patience Renning has operated the dog grooming and boarding business since it began in December 2015 in the building that’s being razed at 1506 Cole Court in Holmen. She said it provides such grooming services as cut/trim, bathing, nail trim, nail art, ear cleaning, teeth brushing, glands and pet perfumes/colognes.

Grooming services are available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Boarding hours vary to accommodate the need, Renning said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}