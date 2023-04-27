NEW YORK — Wall Street rallied Thursday to its best day since January after Meta Platforms became the latest Big Tech company to blow past profit expectations and reports painted a mixed picture of the U.S. economy.

The S&P 500 jumped 2% to erase all its losses this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 524 points, or 1.6%, while the Nasdaq composite led the market with a 2.4% gain.

Facebook's parent company jumped 13.9%. Not only did Meta beat analysts' estimates for profit during the first three months of the year, it also gave a forecast for revenue that topped expectations.

It joined Microsoft and Alphabet, which reported better-than-expected results earlier in the week, and Amazon followed suit after trading closed for the day. They're some of the biggest stocks on Wall Street indexes.

Hasbro climbed 14.6%, and Comcast rose 10.3% after they topped Wall Street's estimates.

A report on Thursday gave the first indication of just how much the U.S. economy is slowing: down to an estimated 1.1% growth at an annual rate during the first three months of 2023 from 2.6% at the end of last year, but the economy may be in better shape than it looks. A separate report showed that fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, raising hope that the job market may remain resilient as other areas slow.

Investors took the data to mean the Federal Reserve next week will think the economy is strong enough to handle another inflation-fighting hike to interest rates.

Treasury yields jumped immediately after the release of the economic reports. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans, rose to 3.52% from 3.45% late Wednesday. The two-year yield climbed to 4.08% from 3.95%.

First Republic Bank stock steadied a bit Thursday, rising 8.8% after it more than halved this week following its report on how much in deposits its customers pulled in the turmoil surrounding the second- and third-largest U.S. bank failures in history last month.

Caterpillar, considered a bellwether for the global economy, slipped 0.9% as analysts pointed to concerns that its profitability may have maxed out.

Crocs tumbled 15.9% despite reporting stronger profit and revenue for its latest quarter than expected. The footwear company gave financial forecasts for the current quarter that fell short of some analysts' expectations.

All told, the S&P 500 rose 79.36 points to 4,135.35. The Dow gained 524.29 to 33,826.16, and the Nasdaq climbed 287.89 to 12,142.24.

Overseas, stock indexes were mixed in Europe and modestly higher across much of Asia.

