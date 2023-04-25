Dory Wiley, president and CEO of Commerce Street Holdings, joined Cheddar News to discuss Tuesday's trading as big tech is set to report earnings. This also followed First Republic Bank posting its latest results that prompted its stock to plummet after it said deposits fell.
NEW YORK — Wall Street tumbled Tuesday to its worst day in a month on worries about the strength of corporate profits and the economy following some mixed reports.
The S&P 500 fell 1.6% to break out of a weekslong lull. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly 345 points, or 1%, while the Nasdaq composite sank 2%.
First Republic Bank had the biggest loss in the S&P 500 by far, and its stock plunged 49.4% after it said customers withdrew more than $100 billion during the first three months of the year. That doesn't include $30 billion in deposits that big banks plugged in to build faith in their rival after the second- and third-largest U.S. bank failures in history shook confidence.
The size of the drop in deposits renewed worries about the U.S. banking system and the risk of an economy-sapping pullback in lending. That overshadowed First Republic's beating analysts' expectations for earnings.
The majority of companies so far this reporting season topped expectations, but the bar was set considerably low. Analysts forecast the worst drop in S&P 500 earnings since the spring of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic froze the global economy. Wall Street is focused just as much, if not more, on what companies say about future prospects as they do about the past three months.
UPS fell 10% after it met profit forecasts but made less in revenue than expected. It also said its revenue for the full year will likely come at the low end of its prior forecast.
Danaher fell 8.8% despite reporting better earnings and revenue than expected. Analysts pointed to its trimming back its forecast for a key revenue measure.