NEW YORK — Stocks on Wall Street dipped Thursday following mixed earnings reports from big companies and more signals the U.S. economy may be slowing.
The S&P 500 fell 24.73, or 0.6%, to 4,129.79. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 110.39, or 0.3%, to 33,786.62, while the Nasdaq composite dropped 97.67, or 0.8%, to 12,059.56.
Tesla weighed on the market for a second straight day on worries about how much profit it’s making on its electric vehicles. It dropped 9.7% after reporting revenue for the first three months of the year that fell short of analysts’ expectations as it repeatedly cut prices on its models.
Tesla’s cutting prices “is good for inflation,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “But for the market, the question has to be: You’re cutting prices again, it seems like we’re not seeing enough demand on the auto side.”
Several banks also dropped after reporting weaker profits and revenue than expected. The spotlight has been on smaller and mid-sized banks amid worries their customers may pull out deposits following the second- and third-largest U.S. bank failures in history last month.
Zions Bancorp fell 4.9% and KeyCorp dropped 2.7%. Truist Financial fell 3.8% after reporting weaker profit than expected.
AT&T sank 10.4%, the worst day for its stock in two decades, after it reported slightly weaker revenue than analysts forecast, though profit squeaked past expectations.
John Mazarakis, foreground center, executive chairman of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc., rings the Nasdaq opening bell Thursday in New York as the company celebrated its first year as a publicly traded company.
Vanja Savic, Nasdaq via AP
In the bond market, yields fell after a couple reports on the U.S. economy.
Slightly more workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than the week before, a sign the job market might be softening due to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to tamp down inflation. A separate report said manufacturing trends in the mid-Atlantic region weakened by much more than economists expected.
The 10-year Treasury dipped to 3.53% from 3.59% late Wednesday. The two-year yield fell to 4.14% from 4.25%.
Helping to limit Wall Street’s losses Thursday were big gains from companies that topped analysts’ expectations.
Lam Research was one of the strongest forces pushing upward on the S&P 500 after the semiconductor manufacturing industry supplier rose 7.2%. It reported profit and revenue for the latest quarter that beat forecasts.
Steel Dynamics climbed 4.9%, homebuilder D.R. Horton gained 5.6%, casino operator Las Vegas Sands rallied 3.7% and steelmaker Nucor rose 5.5% after reporting stronger-than-expected profit for the latest quarter.
Abroad, Asian stock indexes were mixed after data showed Japan’s trade deficit narrowed in March. European stocks also were mixed.
How states increased jobs over the last 20 years
How states increased jobs over the last 20 years
Over the past 20 years, the U.S. has weathered multiple major financial crises, natural disasters, and dramatic shifts in consumer behaviors. Yet the vast majority of states have managed to grow enough jobs to keep the nation's economy going.
The U.S. has added close to 21 million jobs since 2003, while the population has grown nearly twice that amount. Over that time, more than two dozen states have increased their employment by double-digit percentages.
Swyft Filings used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to rank all 50 states and Washington D.C. by the percentage change in jobs from the second quarter (Q2) 2003 to Q2 2022, breaking ties according to which state had more overall job gains. For additional context about the labor force and earnings, statistics were also gathered from BLS data on average weekly wages, unemployment, and labor force participation, and state population information from Census Bureau data.
The second quarter of 2022 marked the point at which most states had recovered all of the jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic—the biggest shock to the U.S. workforce and economy since the 2007-2008 financial crisis. Some states have seen high-wage jobs grow more quickly than others over the last two years, including North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, according to credit rating agency
Fitch Ratings.
Over the two decades studied for this ranking, workers 55 and older became an increasing
share of the national workforce, and a far larger proportion than younger workers. In fact, roughly all of the employment growth from 2000 to 2020 was driven by workers 60 years and older, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic and the bullish stock market of 2020-2021 pushed many older workers to
retire or depart the workforce. According to a study from the Schwartz Center for Economic Policy Analysis, the pandemic added more than one million Americans to the retired population—but retirement was often preceded by a period of unemployment, meaning that many may have chosen to retire when they weren't able to find another job. Older Americans have also suffered the largest share of pandemic-related deaths.
A few states have seen near-stagnant job growth or an overall loss of jobs compared to 20 years ago, including West Virginia,
Louisiana, and Michigan. In West Virginia, economists at West Virginia University point to an overreliance on the coal export industry and low participation rate in the workforce as forces holding back economic growth. Only 1 in 2 adults in the state are working or looking for work.
Continue reading to see how states stack up regarding job increases over the last two decades.
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#51. West Virginia
- Percent employment change since 2003: -2.0%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 685,700
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 672,100
- Percent population change since 2003: -2.0%
--- 2003 population: 1.8 million
--- 2022 population: 1.8 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $573
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,013
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 55.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 55.2%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#50. Michigan
- Percent employment change since 2003: -1.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 4.4 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 4.3 million
- Percent population change since 2003: -0.1%
--- 2003 population: 10.0 million
--- 2022 population: 10.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $728
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,183
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 7.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 65.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.1%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#49. Louisiana
- Percent employment change since 2003: -1.6%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.9 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.8 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +1.5%
--- 2003 population: 4.5 million
--- 2022 population: 4.6 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $579
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,067
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 61.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 59.0%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#48. Vermont
- Percent employment change since 2003: +0.0%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 297,800
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 297,700
- Percent population change since 2003: +4.7%
--- 2003 population: 0.6 million
--- 2022 population: 0.6 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $609
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,135
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.5%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 70.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 61.6%
Albert Pego // Shutterstock
#47. Connecticut
- Percent employment change since 2003: +0.1%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.7 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.7 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +4.1%
--- 2003 population: 3.5 million
--- 2022 population: 3.6 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $874
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,458
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.6%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 64.6%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#46. Ohio
- Percent employment change since 2003: +1.0%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 5.3 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 5.4 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +2.8%
--- 2003 population: 11.4 million
--- 2022 population: 11.8 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $654
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,127
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 62.0%
Canva
#45. Rhode Island
- Percent employment change since 2003: +1.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 482,200
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 488,600
- Percent population change since 2003: +2.1%
--- 2003 population: 1.1 million
--- 2022 population: 1.1 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $671
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,227
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.6%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.7%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.4%
George Wirt // Shutterstock
#44. Illinois
- Percent employment change since 2003: +3.2%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 5.8 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 6.0 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +0.2%
--- 2003 population: 12.6 million
--- 2022 population: 12.6 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $751
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,325
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 66.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 64.6%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#42. Maine
- Percent employment change since 2003: +5.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 605,500
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 637,600
- Percent population change since 2003: +6.0%
--- 2003 population: 1.3 million
--- 2022 population: 1.4 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $569
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,086
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.3%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 66.7%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 59.0%
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#41. Wisconsin
- Percent employment change since 2003: +5.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.7 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +7.5%
--- 2003 population: 5.5 million
--- 2022 population: 5.9 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $628
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,097
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 72.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 66.4%
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#40. Kansas
- Percent employment change since 2003: +6.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.3 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.4 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +7.9%
--- 2003 population: 2.7 million
--- 2022 population: 2.9 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $591
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,039
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 70.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 66.5%
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#39. Pennsylvania
- Percent employment change since 2003: +6.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 5.5 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 5.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +4.8%
--- 2003 population: 12.4 million
--- 2022 population: 13.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $689
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,252
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 64.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 61.7%
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#38. Maryland
- Percent employment change since 2003: +6.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.5 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.6 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +12.2%
--- 2003 population: 5.5 million
--- 2022 population: 6.2 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $761
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,378
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 69.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 65.9%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#37. New Jersey
- Percent employment change since 2003: +7.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 3.9 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 4.2 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +7.7%
--- 2003 population: 8.6 million
--- 2022 population: 9.3 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $850
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,440
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.0%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 66.1%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 62.9%
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#36. Missouri
- Percent employment change since 2003: +7.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.7 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +8.2%
--- 2003 population: 5.7 million
--- 2022 population: 6.2 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $639
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,106
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.0%
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#35. Hawaii
- Percent employment change since 2003: +7.5%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 569,600
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 612,600
- Percent population change since 2003: +15.1%
--- 2003 population: 1.3 million
--- 2022 population: 1.4 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $635
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,152
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.1%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 65.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.8%
Canva
#34. Alaska
- Percent employment change since 2003: +7.8%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 305,700
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 329,500
- Percent population change since 2003: +13.1%
--- 2003 population: 0.6 million
--- 2022 population: 0.7 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $723
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,237
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 7.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 72.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 66.1%
Canva
#33. Indiana
- Percent employment change since 2003: +8.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.8 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 3.1 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +10.3%
--- 2003 population: 6.2 million
--- 2022 population: 6.8 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $623
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,083
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.3%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.1%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#32. New Mexico
- Percent employment change since 2003: +8.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 755,200
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 822,400
- Percent population change since 2003: +12.6%
--- 2003 population: 1.9 million
--- 2022 population: 2.1 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $579
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,040
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.0%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 63.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 56.9%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#31. Iowa
- Percent employment change since 2003: +8.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.4 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.6 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +8.8%
--- 2003 population: 2.9 million
--- 2022 population: 3.2 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $572
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,057
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.6%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 71.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 67.8%
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#30. Kentucky
- Percent employment change since 2003: +9.2%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.7 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +9.6%
--- 2003 population: 4.1 million
--- 2022 population: 4.5 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $608
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,070
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.7%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 62.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 58.1%
Rotorhead 30A Productions // Shutterstock
#29. New Hampshire
- Percent employment change since 2003: +9.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 614,700
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 671,900
- Percent population change since 2003: +9.0%
--- 2003 population: 1.3 million
--- 2022 population: 1.4 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $692
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,349
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.5%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 71.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 65.6%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#28. Minnesota
- Percent employment change since 2003: +9.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.6 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +13.1%
--- 2003 population: 5.1 million
--- 2022 population: 5.7 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $723
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,289
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 1.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 75.1%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 68.5%
Canva
#27. Alabama
- Percent employment change since 2003: +9.8%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.8 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.0 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +12.7%
--- 2003 population: 4.5 million
--- 2022 population: 5.1 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $602
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,069
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.1%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 62.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 57.2%
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock
#26. Arkansas
- Percent employment change since 2003: +10.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.1 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.2 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +11.8%
--- 2003 population: 2.7 million
--- 2022 population: 3.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $546
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $997
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 62.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 57.0%
Canva
#25. Wyoming
- Percent employment change since 2003: +11.0%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 252,700
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 280,600
- Percent population change since 2003: +15.5%
--- 2003 population: 0.5 million
--- 2022 population: 0.6 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $563
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,048
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.1%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 71.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.5%
LBill45 // Shutterstock
#24. Nebraska
- Percent employment change since 2003: +11.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 887,500
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 988,500
- Percent population change since 2003: +13.2%
--- 2003 population: 1.7 million
--- 2022 population: 2.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $565
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,060
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.0%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 1.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 74.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 70.0%
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#23. Delaware
- Percent employment change since 2003: +11.6%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 408,900
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 456,400
- Percent population change since 2003: +24.5%
--- 2003 population: 0.8 million
--- 2022 population: 1.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $748
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,227
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.6%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 66.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 61.2%
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#22. New York
- Percent employment change since 2003: +11.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 8.3 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 9.3 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +2.6%
--- 2003 population: 19.2 million
--- 2022 population: 19.7 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $851
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,587
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.5%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 62.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.1%
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#21. Massachusetts
- Percent employment change since 2003: +14.2%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 3.2 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 3.7 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +8.7%
--- 2003 population: 6.4 million
--- 2022 population: 7.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $849
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,637
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.7%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 66.0%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#20. Virginia
- Percent employment change since 2003: +14.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 3.5 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 3.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +17.9%
--- 2003 population: 7.4 million
--- 2022 population: 8.7 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $719
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,316
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.9%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#19. Washington DC
- Percent employment change since 2003: +14.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 651,600
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 747,600
- Percent population change since 2003: +18.2%
--- 2003 population: 0.6 million
--- 2022 population: 0.7 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $1,150
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $2,139
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 7.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 5.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.1%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 72.9%
f11photo // Shutterstock
#18. Oklahoma
- Percent employment change since 2003: +14.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.4 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.6 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +14.7%
--- 2003 population: 3.5 million
--- 2022 population: 4.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $566
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,016
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 64.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.7%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#17. California
- Percent employment change since 2003: +18.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 15.1 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 17.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +10.7%
--- 2003 population: 35.3 million
--- 2022 population: 39.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $790
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,572
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 7.0%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 66.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 62.5%
Marek Masik // Shutterstock
#16. Tennessee
- Percent employment change since 2003: +20.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.6 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 3.2 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +20.6%
--- 2003 population: 5.8 million
--- 2022 population: 7.1 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $628
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,152
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 64.7%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 61.2%
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock
#13. Georgia
- Percent employment change since 2003: +23.2%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 3.8 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 4.7 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +26.6%
--- 2003 population: 8.6 million
--- 2022 population: 10.9 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $684
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,221
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.3%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 62.3%
Canva
#12. Oregon
- Percent employment change since 2003: +23.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.6 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.0 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +19.5%
--- 2003 population: 3.5 million
--- 2022 population: 4.2 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $651
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,253
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 8.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.5%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#11. Montana
- Percent employment change since 2003: +24.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 404,900
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 504,800
- Percent population change since 2003: +22.1%
--- 2003 population: 0.9 million
--- 2022 population: 1.1 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $521
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,028
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 66.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 62.6%
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#10. North Carolina
- Percent employment change since 2003: +25.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 3.7 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 4.7 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +27.0%
--- 2003 population: 8.4 million
--- 2022 population: 10.7 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $621
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,160
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.5%
Sharkshock // Shutterstock
#8. North Dakota
- Percent employment change since 2003: +30.6%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 319,100
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 416,900
- Percent population change since 2003: +22.0%
--- 2003 population: 0.6 million
--- 2022 population: 0.8 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $516
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,131
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 3.5%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 71.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 69.3%
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#6. Colorado
- Percent employment change since 2003: +32.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.1 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.8 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +29.0%
--- 2003 population: 4.5 million
--- 2022 population: 5.8 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $724
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,361
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.3%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 72.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 69.5%
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock
#4. Nevada
- Percent employment change since 2003: +35.8%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.1 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.5 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +41.3%
--- 2003 population: 2.2 million
--- 2022 population: 3.2 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $658
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,163
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.7%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.2%
randy andy // Shutterstock
#3. Idaho
- Percent employment change since 2003: +39.6%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 590,500
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 824,200
- Percent population change since 2003: +42.2%
--- 2003 population: 1.4 million
--- 2022 population: 1.9 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $538
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,009
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 62.5%
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock
#2. Texas
- Percent employment change since 2003: +42.0%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 9.3 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 13.1 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +36.3%
--- 2003 population: 22.0 million
--- 2022 population: 30.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $686
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,284
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.1%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.8%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#1. Utah
- Percent employment change since 2003: +56.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.0 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.6 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +43.2%
--- 2003 population: 2.4 million
--- 2022 population: 3.4 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $588
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,137
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.6%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 70.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 68.1%
This story originally appeared on Swyft Filings and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.