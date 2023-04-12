NEW YORK — Stocks dipped to close an up-and-down Wednesday on Wall Street following the latest update on inflation and the latest warning of a possible recession.

The S&P 500 fell 16.99, or 0.4%, to 4,091.95 after drifting between small gains and losses through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 38.29, or 0.1%, to 33,646.50, and the Nasdaq composite lost 102.54, or 0.9%, to 11,929.34.

The main focus for more than a year on Wall Street has been high inflation and how much painful medicine the Federal Reserve will have to dole out to contain it. Wednesday's update on inflation was a mixed one, showing prices at the consumer level were 5% higher last month than a year earlier.

That's still well above the Federal Reserve's comfort level, and some underlying trends within the data were also concerning. On the upside for investors, the overall inflation number was still better than the 5.2% economists expected. It also marked a continued slowdown from inflation's peak last summer.

The data sent stocks bouncing, though the swings weren't nearly as severe as they've been over the past year. Roughly 65% of the stocks within the S&P 500 fell.

Traders are still largely betting the Fed will raise short-term interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point at its next meeting in May, according to data from CME Group.

High rates can undercut inflation by slowing the entire economy. That raises the risk of a recession while hurting prices for stocks, bonds and other investments. The Fed raised rates at a furious pace over the last year, enough that it's hurt pockets of the economy and created strains in the banking system.

That has many investors and economists expecting at least a shallow, short recession later this year. If banks pull back on lending, it could tighten the vise even further on the economy.

In minutes from the Fed's last meeting, released Wednesday afternoon, the central bank said its staff economists forecast a pullback in lending will cause a "mild recession" starting later this year. Earlier, its staff forecast subdued growth.

The bond market is showing more nervousness about a potential recession. The 10-year Treasury yield, which helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans, slipped to 3.41% from 3.43% late Tuesday. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, fell to 3.96% from 4.03%.

The stock market is still up for the year so far, in part on hopes the Fed can pull off slowing the economy just enough to suffocate inflation but not so much as to cause a severe recession.

