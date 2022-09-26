Stocks fall on recession fears; Dow slips into bear market

A broad slide on Wall Street extended the major indexes' losing streak to a fifth day Monday, deepening a steep market slump amid growing fears of a global recession.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, becoming the last of the major U.S. stock indexes to fall into what’s known as a bear market. The S&P 500 closed 1% lower and the Nasdaq dropped 0.6%.
The British pound dropped to an all-time low against the dollar and investors continued to dump British government bonds in displeasure over a sweeping tax cut plan announced in London last week.
Markets in Europe closed mostly lower. The head of the European Central Bank warned that the economic outlook “is darkening” as high energy and food prices pushed up by the war in Ukraine sap consumer spending power. France, the EU's second-biggest economy, forecast a substantial slowdown in economic growth next year.
In the U.S., stock indexes have been losing ground, coming off their fifth weekly loss in six weeks.
“Yields are higher, the dollar is stronger and stocks are weak,” said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at All Star Charts. “That’s been the theme, really all year, and intensified a little bit last week and that’s playing out this week.”
Activist investor Ancora Holdings Group is pushing for the removal of both the chairman and the chief executive officer at Kohl's Corp. for what it calls a botched strategy and dramatic sales declines.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia. It's an unpopular step that sparked rare protests across the country and led to almost 1,200 arrests. Putin's order follows humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine. It’s the first mobilization in Russia since World War II. Western backers of Ukraine derided the move as an act of weakness. The Russian leader warned the West he isn’t bluffing about using everything at his disposal to protect Russian territory. This appeared to be a veiled reference to his nuclear arsenal.