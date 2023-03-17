NEW YORK — A whipsaw week for Wall Street closed with drops for stocks Friday as worries worsened about the banking industry and fears rose that it could drag the economy into a recession.

The S&P 500 sank 1.1%, cutting into its gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 384 points, or 1.2%, while the Nasdaq composite fell 0.7%.

Markets around the world churned as worries rose following the second- and third-largest U.S. bank failures in history. Just a day earlier, markets rallied in relief after two banks in investors' crosshairs bolstered their cash holdings. A group of 11 of the biggest banks on Thursday said they would deposit a combined $30 billion in San Francisco-based First Republic.

But on Friday, the pair went back to falling. In Switzerland, Credit Suisse shares dropped 8%. On Wall Street, shares of First Republic Bank sank nearly 33% to bring their plunge for the week to 71.8%.

The overriding fear is that the banking system may be cracking under the weight of the Federal Reserve's fastest set of hikes to interest rates in decades. Banks borrowed nearly $165 billion from the Fed over the past week in a sign of how much stress is in the system.

"If the Fed hikes this far this fast, something will break," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. "There's a very clear and evident history of that happening, even in slower, smaller rate-hike cycles."

Analysts say the current chaos looks nowhere near as bad as the 2007-08 financial crisis, but problems for banks could mean problems for smaller and mid-sized companies getting the loans they need to grow.

Higher interest rates can help tame inflation by slowing the economy but raise the risk of a recession. They also hurt prices for stocks, bonds and other investments. That latter factor was one of the issues hurting Silicon Valley Bank, which regulators seized a week ago.

Some of the wildest action has been in the bond market. The yield on the two-year Treasury dropped to 3.81% from 4.17% late Thursday. It was above 5% last week and at its highest level since 2007.

Expectations for inflation among U.S. consumers are falling, according to a preliminary survey Friday by the University of Michigan. That could give the Fed more reason to hold off on reaccelerating its rate hikes.

However, consumer confidence also fell. That's at the heart of the most important part of the U.S. economy: consumer spending.

The S&P 500 still logged a gain of 1.4% for this past week.

All told, the S&P 500 fell 43.64 points Friday to 3,916.64. The Dow fell 384.57 to 31,861.98, and the Nasdaq fell 86.76 to 11,630.51.

Cryptocurrencies shot higher; Bitcoin rose more than 30% this week.

