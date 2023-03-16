NEW YORK — Stocks rallied Thursday after a group of big banks offered a lifeline to the bank that investors zeroed in on in their hunt for the industry's next victim.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.8% for its best day in nearly two months after 11 of the biggest banks said they would deposit a combined $30 billion into First Republic Bank. The Dow Jones Industrial Average erased an early loss of 300 points to climb 371 points, or 1.2%, while the Nasdaq composite jumped 2.5%.

This week has been a whirlwind for markets globally on worries that banks may be bending under the weight of the Federal Reserve's fastest set of hikes to interest rates in decades. Concerns flared since Friday's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the second largest bank failure in U.S. history.

First Republic Bank was at the center of the market's swivels, and it rose 10% Thursday after slumping as much as 36% early in the day. In announcing their deposits, the 11 banks said the move "reflects their confidence in First Republic and in banks of all sizes."

Treasury yields also strengthened suddenly following the first reports of a possible rescue by the industry, a sign of increased confidence from the bond market.

European stocks rose after the European Central Bank announced a half a percentage point increase to interest rates. Concerns also eased about another bank, Credit Suisse, that helped cause markets to tumble Wednesday.

Credit Suisse's stock in Switzerland leaped 19.2% Thursday after it said it will strengthen its finances by borrowing up to 50 billion Swiss francs — about $54 billion in U.S. currency — from the Swiss National Bank.

Higher interest rates can tame inflation by slowing the economy but raise the risk of a recession and hurt prices for stocks, bonds and other investments. That latter factor was one of the issues hurting Silicon Valley Bank — high rates forced down the value of its bond investments.

Wall Street increasingly expects this week's turmoil to push the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates next week by only a quarter of a percentage point. That would be the same sized increase as last month's, and it would be counter to expectations earlier this month for a hike of 0.50 points, as it had been potentially signaling.

Some of Wall Street's wildest action this week has been in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.57% Thursday from 3.47% late Wednesday, after dropping as low as 3.37% earlier in the day. It helps set rates for mortgages and other loans.

All told, the S&P 500 rose 68.35 points to 3,960.28. The Dow gained 371.98 to 32,246.55, and the Nasdaq jumped 283.22 to 11,717.28.

