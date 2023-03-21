NEW YORK — Stocks rallied Tuesday, led by the banks most beaten down by the industry's crisis, and some of Wall Street's fear washed out on hopes the U.S. government will offer more help if needed.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.3% to lock in its first back-to-back gain since Silicon Valley Bank's failure two weeks ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 316 points, or 1%, while the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.6%.

Markets around the world pinballed this month on worries the banking system may crack under the pressure of the fastest set of hikes to interest rates in decades. This week's rally now runs into a huge test: On Wednesday afternoon, the Federal Reserve is expected to announce another increase to rates.

All the turmoil in the banking industry has traders betting the Fed will stick with an increase of 0.25 percentage point Wednesday.

The S&P 500 rose 51.30 points to 4,002.87 on Tuesday. The Dow gained 316.02 to 32,560.60, and the Nasdaq climbed 184.57 to 11,860.11.

Stocks also rallied across Europe and Asia.

In the bond market, the yield on the two-year Treasury rose to 4.17% from 3.97% late Monday. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.60% from 3.44%.

Tuesday's strength for stocks came after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a bankers' group more government assistance "could be warranted" if risks arise that could bring down the system. That could mean making sure customers at a weakened bank get all their money, even those with more than the $250,000 limit insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Earlier this month, the U.S. government said it would make all depositors at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank whole. They were the second- and third-largest U.S. bank failures in history.

Those banks struggled as depositors rushed to pull their money out en masse — such runs can topple a bank.

First Republic Bank, which shares some similar traits with Silicon Valley Bank, saw its stock lose 90% for the month through Monday. It jumped 29.5% Tuesday.

Other smaller and mid-sized banks also rallied, including a 9.1% climb for Comerica and a 9.3% jump for KeyCorp.

Hopes for the banking industry began to turn over the weekend after regulators pushed together two huge Swiss banks. Shares of both banks rose Tuesday in Switzerland, including a 12.1% jump for acquirer UBS. Credit Suisse rose 7.3% after tumbling a day earlier.

Central banks jacked up interest rates in hopes of getting high inflation under control by slowing the economy. Higher rates hurt prices for stocks and other investments — one of the factors that hurt Silicon Valley Bank, which saw the value of its bond investments drop with the rise in rates.

