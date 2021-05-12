Stocks sink again on Wall Street as inflation worries mount

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.69% from 1.62% a day earlier, a big move. Bond yields rise when investors fear that an increase in inflation will erode the future value of the income that bonds pay.

Inflation concerns have been hitting the stock market hard this week. The S&P 500 was down 1.7% in afternoon trading, extending its weekly drop to 3.6%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was off 2.3%, and it's now down 4.9% so far this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 471 points, or 1.4%, to 33,794 as of 2:01 p.m. Eastern. The Dow and the S&P 500 reached their latest record highs last Friday.

Investors have been worrying that inflation could return after being absent for many years as the economy revs out of the recession brought on by the pandemic. Federal Reserve officials and other economists have said moderate inflation may actually be a good thing in a recovery.